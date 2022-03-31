TRESU INVESTMENT HOLDING A/S ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 04.2022

31.03.2022





TRESU Investment Holding A/S – Management changes





TRESU Investment Holding A/S today announces that Jannie Tholstrup has resigned her role as CFO of TRESU according to the contractual notice period. She has had her last day today March 31, 2022.

An agreement has been made with a new CFO, who will start July 1, 2022.

Heidi Thousgaard Jørgensen, CEO, will take the role as interim CFO until July 1.





Further questions can be directed to:

Heidi Thousgaard Jørgensen, CEO, Phone +45 2341 5085

Jean March Lechene, Chairman of the board, Phone: +33 6799 80950