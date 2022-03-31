Megatrends: CEOs of NIO, PharmaDrug, SoFi, and NuRAN Advancing New Growth Opportunities in Electric Vehicles, Biotech, Mobile, and Fintech

NEW YORK, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has published reports on the latest comments and insights from CEOs of: NIO, Inc. (NYSE:NIO), PharmaDrug (OTC: LMLLF) (CSE: PHRX), NuRAN Wireless (OTC: NRRWF) (CSE: NUR) and SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI).



Today’s emerging technologies and lifestyle megatrends are unleashing trillion dollar market opportunities for disruptive innovation in how we live, work and play. Wall Street Reporter highlights the latest comments from industry thought leaders shaping our world today, and in the decades ahead:

NIO, Inc. (NYSE:NIO) CEO William LI: “2022 ‘Full Speed Ahead’ for NIO”

“...2021 was a year for NIO to develop fundamental powers and make comprehensive preparations for the next stage of development. 2022 is a year for NIO to press ahead at full speed. We will deliver three new products, continue to invest in R&D and infrastructure to improve our long-term competitiveness, expand our production capacity to meet the faster-growing user demand, and serve users in more countries and regions…2021 has been a year of decisive investment in charging and swapping infrastructure as well as the sales and service network. In terms of the sales and service network, we now have 46 NIO houses and 341 NIO spaces in 155 cities worldwide. In China, we have 60 new service centers and 179 authorized service centers in 146 cities…As the sales and service network expands quickly, we have been continuously optimizing the network deployment and the operational efficiency of each touchpoint while delivering high quality services to users. In 2022, we plan to open more than 100 new sales outlets and over 50 new service centers and authorized service centers.

In terms of the charging and swapping network, we have deployed 866 battery swap stations in 190 cities and completed over 7.6 million swaps in China. So far, we have 711 super charging stations and 3786 destination chargers in China. In 2022, we will add 30 new destination charging routes to the Power Up Plan. With that, NIO will accumulatively operate over 1300 battery swap stations, 6000 power chargers and 10,000 destination chargers in China…”

PharmaDrug (OTC: LMLLF) (CSE: PHRX) CEO Dan Cohen: “Advancing Drug Pipeline Addressing Billion Dollar Markets”

PharmaDrug (OTC: LMLLF) (CSE: PHRX) CEO Dan Cohen is advancing a pipeline of natural based drugs, addressing multi-billion dollar market opportunities in cancers, anti-viral and glaucoma indications. LMLLF now has four drug candidates advancing towards clinical trials, with key milestones in the weeks ahead.

LMLLF’s flagship platform is PD-001 – a reformulated and patented version of cepharanthine, with lab data demonstrating potential therapies for a number of anti-cancer and anti-viral indications. Cephrantine is a natural based drug already approved in Japan, with a 70 year history of use. Cepharanthine has shown in studies to both stop the spread and kill cancer cells, and reduce resistance to chemotherapy.

LMLLF’s PD-001 is a reformulation of the traditional treatment in pill form used in Japan, but with 10X the bioavailability. LMLLF sees its PD-001 as a platform for potentially treating a wider array of cancer indications.

LMLLF is now advancing studies for PD-001 for treating esophageal, and prostate cancers. LMLLF has just received FDA Orphan Drug Designation for PD-001 for esophageal cancer a $1.5 billion market opportunity. Orphan Drug Designation allows for potentially fast track FDA approval, lower development costs and increased market protection. LMLLF is also advancing PD-001 for prostate cancer, filing a provisional patent for cepharanthine combined with chemo for prostate cancer.

LMLLF is also developing a treatment for glaucoma, based on a re-formulation of DMT (N-Dimethyltryptamine) to reduce intraocular pressure. Tryptamines, including DMT, have been shown in clinical studies to reduce intraocular pressure. LMLLF is collaborating with the Terasaki Institute for Biomedical Innovation, a world class leader in development of novel drug delivery technologies to optimize DMT formulation with a controlled release device. LMLLF’s clinical research has developed two potential drug formulations, which have have tested well for low toxicity, and show promising potency and efficacy, and expects to initiate FDA clinical trials in coming months. In his interview, CEO Dan Cophen also shares that LMLLF’s pipeline assets have significant upside potential as biotech valuations recover from current cyclical lows.

March 9 - LMLLF reports positive interim findings for combination of Cepharanthine and frontline chemotherapy for IND-enabling prostate cancer study.The study demonstrated improved tumor growth inhibition by 73% compared to cabazitaxel-alone.

Feb 23 - LMLLF receives encouraging potency data for candidate DMT-analogue molecules designed to treat primary open angle glaucoma. LMLLF successfully completed a head-to-head potency comparator study of its two undisclosed DMT-analogue candidates for the treatment of primary open angle glaucoma (POAG). LMLLF intends to use the current results in combination with several planned upcoming in vitro studies to elect its final development candidate. Future in vivo efficacy testing in an accepted model of POAG is currently being planned with the goal of providing all necessary support to file an investigative new drug (IND) application with the FDA to conduct clinical studies.

Feb 1 - LMLLF files a US provisional patent application for Cepharanthine to Treat Prostate Cancer. The provisional patent application details the novel synergistic combination of cepharanthine (PD-001) and cabazitaxel on prostate cancer growth inhibition and also sets forth claims related to the use of PD-001, cabazitaxel and/or other taxane family members used in combination to treat primary, metastatic and chemotherapy-resistant prostate cancer.

NuRAN Wireless (OTC: NRRWF) (CSE: NUR) CEO Francis Letourneau:

“Bringing Wireless Connectivity to Africa is Billion Dollar Opportunity for NuRAN”

NuRAN Wireless (OTC: NRRWF) (CSE: NUR) CEO Francis Letourneau is bringing wireless connectivity to Africa, enabling communications and internet for the last great untapped market of over 1 billion population. Francis shares how NRRWF's contracts with blue chip global telecom partners, position the company on path for over $220 million in annual recurring revenue, and potential billion dollar market valuation in the coming years.

NRRWF provides telecom operators in Africa a turnkey “Network as a Service” (NaaS) infrastructure solution, specializing in rural and remote areas. NRRWF has developed carrier-grade mobile networks, and towers using solar power that are ideally suited for rural and remote environments in developing economies such as Africa where 300 million people have zero mobile coverage. Mobile connectivity in the developing world is a vital lifeline for healthcare, jobs, trade and education. NRRWF currently has contracts in place with blue chip telcom’s like Orange S.A. for services in Cameroon, Democratic Republic of Congo, and with MTN Group in South Sudan for 2,492 sites, which it is now rolling out. These initial 10 year contracts are expected to generate $50 million annual revenues with EBITDA of 50%.

NRRWF plans to roll out to at least 10,000 mobile telecom sites in Africa over the next 5 years, which is expected to generate $220 million annual revenues with $110 million EBITDA. At typical multiples in the sector, this could value NRRWF at over $1 billion.

NRRWF has a pipeline of about 15,000 potential sites in Africa, and is also targeting similar contracts in Latin America and the Asia Pacific region. NRRWF is now in the early stages of its deployment, with a long runway of growth in the months ahead.

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) CEO Anthony Noto: “Building the AWS of Fintech”

“...Today, we are in our best position ever to achieve our long-term strategic goal: to be the digital one-stop shop for the major financial decisions in our members' lives and all of the moments in between...We delivered record full year revenue of just over $1 billion, at the high end of our guidance, which we increased on our third quarter earnings call. We achieved our sixth consecutive quarter of positive adjusted EBITDA at $5 million and delivered on our goal of positive full year EBITDA…Looking ahead, we expect continued strong growth in lending driven by our ongoing momentum in personal loans, the end of the student loan payment moratorium, better positioning in home loans and the many opportunities our new bank license presents…We are just starting to reap the benefits from the enormous progress we have made on our strategic position, the breadth of our differentiated and diversified product suite, our tech platform that helps us serve the industry as we build the AWS of fintech…”

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) Earnings Highlights: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2022/03/02/sofi-technologies-inc-nasdaqsofi-q4-2021-earnings-highlights/

Wall Street Reporter (Est. 1843) is the leading financial news provider, focused on giving investors direct access to CEOs of promising, publicly-traded companies, and market experts.

