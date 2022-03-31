Dais Corporation (DLYT) Issued Key Patent and Receives Order for Product Using the Newly Patented Technology Disrupting the $130B World HVAC Market





A division of Hitachi Ltd. placed an initial order with a potential value of $3M for Dais’s DisruptorCC™ product in aggressive support of their corporate “Hitachi Carbon Neutrality 2030” Worldwide program

TAMPA, FL, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Recently the Company was notified by the US Patent Office it was being awarded its twenty-fifth patent, and it is a comprehensive patent surrounding improving the efficacy of century-old evaporative devices found in today’s Heating, Ventilating and Air-Conditioning (HVAC) systems. This patent provides significant innovation protection for Dais’s DisruptorCC™ and ConsERV™ products allowing Dais to ramp up its goal of ‘RE-Imaging’ the $130 billion world HVAC market using features of a proven and award-winning platform of nanomaterials materials called Aqualyte™. These products change the 100-year-old present air-conditioning components and architecture to manage indoor temperature and humidity efficiently without using refrigerant gases, or the list of emissions creating and energy consuming hardware (moving parts).

Tim Tangredi, CEO of Dais Corporation (DLYT: OTC), said, “We are excited to receive this newly issued comprehensive patent. Hitachi’s initial purchase of our DisruptorCC™ and ConsERV™ products for their own manufacturing use demonstrates that world class manufacturers are recognizing the tremendous benefits of the Aqualyte™ and the newer HVAC product the melding of two. These benefits include approximately 64% lower emissions and 75% lower energy costs, ‘split’ management of temperature and humidity, no/far fewer moving parts, near complete elimination of viruses, bacteria and allergens, and dramatic improvement in cognitive health and productivity of the people in the buildings and vehicles using HVAC.

“Pairing the DisruptorCC™ with ConsERV™ has the potential to annually avert the production of around 1 billion metric tons of CO². We are seeing significant pick-up in ConsERV sales, and inquiries around the DisruptorCC™. We believe we will achieve significant market share gains over the near future. In a world of rising energy prices, our products drive emissions and cost down.

“And we are thrilled the Hitachi people are decisive and selected DisruptorCC™ and ConsERV™ units. These units when installed are designed to bring their facility to ‘Carbon Neutral’ a good bit ahead of 2030 goal: working with the Hitachi team, with their professionalism, dedication, and their ceaseless desire to improve everyday challenges all around them to do better every day”.

According to a Precedence Research article dated November 25, 2021, the World HVAC equipment market was $130 billion in 2021 and forecasted to grow 6.1% to $207 billion by 2030. Forbes Business Insight in an article dated January 17, 2022, said the North American HVAC market is $42 billion in 2021 and will grow to $58.6 billion by 2028.

