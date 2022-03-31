DeCurtis Corp. Champions Special Olympics Florida and the Mission of Inclusion

ORLANDO, Fla., March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Since 2014, the DeCurtis Corporation has stood shoulder to shoulder with Special Olympics Florida, fighting to create a more inclusive world for people with intellectual disabilities (ID).



DeCurtis is a key philanthropic supporter of two major Special Olympics Florida fundraisers – the Special Olympics Florida Invitational and the Special Olympics Florida Golf Open.

The Invitational typically takes place in the fall of each year in Central Florida. The Open took place this year on March 30-31 at the spectacular Turnberry Isle Miami. It brought together almost 300 golfers to benefit the nearly 60,000 athletes served by Special Olympics Florida. DeCurtis Corporation was the Presenting Sponsor.

As a company, DeCurtis believes it is imperative for people without intellectual disabilities to “open their mind and hearts” to recognize and celebrate the tremendous potential of Special Olympics athletes and all people with ID.

The company’s commitment flows from the personal life of its founder, Dave DeCurtis. The son of DeCurtis’ best friend is an accomplished Special Olympics athlete who loves competing and being part of the Special Olympics experience in Canada.

“Jake has been visiting us in Florida every year for 20 years,” said DeCurtis. “The joy that Special Olympics has brought him makes these events incredibly powerful for me and the entire DeCurtis family. We are proud to participate and support the athletes of Special Olympics Florida.”

“We are so grateful and honored to have the support of Dave DeCurtis and everyone at the DeCurtis Corporation,” said Special Olympics Florida President and CEO Sherry Wheelock. “As a company, they have embraced our athletes and our mission of ensuring that people with intellectual disabilities are treated with respect and given the opportunities they deserve. We are proud to have them as a partner.”

DeCurtis Corporation is a leading provider of indoor location and proximity enabled technology solutions that improve the guest experience to be safer, more secure and efficient. Based in Orlando, the company provides software solutions across the cruise line, theme park, hospitality, restaurant, and related industries.

About Special Olympics Florida : Now celebrating its 50th Anniversary, Special Olympics Florida provides year-round sports training and competition, crucial health services, and life-changing leadership programs to children and adults with intellectual disabilities. It serves nearly 60,000 Special Olympics athletes annually, at no cost to athletes or their families. To learn more, visit www.specialolympicsflorida.org .

Contact:

Jim Stratton (jimstratton@sofl.org), 352-630-3285

Communications Director, Special Olympics Florida