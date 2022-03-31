In-Home Care Franchisor Right at Home Selects Viventium as a Preferred Partner to Simplify Home Care Payroll and HR

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viventium, a SaaS-based human capital management solution that provides a remarkable user experience and award-winning software, and Right at Home, a leading in-home care franchise group, today announced a strategic partnership. The adoption of Viventium software eases the administrative burden for Right at Home franchise agency owners and staff through automation while enhancing the caregiver experience through pay transparency, ease of use, and flexible pay options.



“We’re excited to continue to provide our industry-leading technology and expertise to home care franchise groups committed to supporting their franchisees with HCM software designed specifically for the home care industry,” said Dan Neuburger, Viventium CEO. “The careful selection process by Right at Home ensures its agencies receive the help they need in addressing industry challenges such as compliance and caregiver retention. We’re proud to have been selected by Right at Home to help address these challenges.”

Right at Home chose Viventium for its ability to make complex home care payroll and HR easier and more efficient. In addition to award-winning payroll and HR technology built for home care, Right at Home will benefit from Viventium’s full suite of services and integrations with other leading home care technology companies.

"Viventium is a forward-thinking payroll and HR provider,” said Nichole Holles, Vice President of Human Resources at Right at Home. “We're thrilled to partner with Viventium to provide top tier payroll and HR choices to Right at Home franchisees. With the rapid changes and growing HR and payroll needs of home care agencies, these services are more important than ever. We believe Viventium is poised to not only meet the current needs but also with future needs as the landscape evolves.”

About Viventium

Viventium Software Inc. is a SaaS-based human capital management solution that provides a remarkable user experience and award-winning software. Viventium provides flexible software and expert guidance so clients can be sure their payroll is done right.

Viventium offers specialized solutions in the health services market which include home care agencies and skilled nursing facilities. Viventium Software supports all 50 of the United States with payroll and HR solutions.

For more information about Viventium, visit https://www.viventium.com or follow @viventium on Twitter.

About Right at Home

Founded in 1995, Right at Home offers in-home care to seniors and adults with disabilities who want to live independently. Most Right at Home offices are independently owned and operated, and directly employ and supervise all caregiving staff. Each caregiver is thoroughly screened, trained, and bonded/insured before entering a client’s home. Right at Home’s global headquarters is based in Omaha, Nebraska, with more than 600 franchise locations in the U.S. and seven other countries. For more information about Right at Home, visit https://www.rightathome.net or read the Right at Home blog at https://www.rightathome.net/blog/.

