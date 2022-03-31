At DesignCon 2022: Kandou to Showcase USB-C Multiprotocol Retimer for USB4 and High-Speed, Ultra-Low Power Chord Signaling Technologies

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What: Kandou, an innovative leader in high-speed, energy-efficient chip-to-chip link solutions, will showcase its USB-C® multiprotocol retimer solution with USB4™ support, along with two of its Chord™ signaling technologies optimized for high-speed, ultra-low power chiplet and chip-to-chip interconnects at DesignCon 2022.

Where: Kandou’s Booth (#1014) in the Expo at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, Calif.

When: Wednesday, April 6, and Thursday, April 7, from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. P.D.T.

Exhibit Attractions:

Continuous Demonstrations Include:

A Matterhorn Retimer Interop –– USB4 retimers connecting a host device, dock, storage device and 4K display transmitting at full USB4 data rates.





Matterhorn Retimer on-chip diagnostics –– Eye Scope and BER monitors, loopback modes with pattern generation and verification for protocol-based testing.





Glasswing™ Chord signaling –– Unique CNRZ-5 signaling scheme optimized for high-speed, ultra-low power USR SerDes-based chiplet interconnect in standard organic MCM packaging and power consumption of 1pJ/bit.





Ensemble NRZ (ENR) signaling –– ENRZ signaling scheme at the transmitter for low power, long-reach chip-to-chip interconnect across backplanes or for long active cables supporting insertion loss up to 35dB. The power consumed by ENRZ’s signal integrity is half or less than conventional SerDes solutions.



Additional Exhibit Attraction:

The CNRZ-5 and ENRZ product demonstrations will use Keysight Technologies’ DCA-X Sampling Oscilloscope and 4x60GHz N1045B Sampling Modules to capture waveforms generated from Kandou silicon and display the linear combinations according to the Chord signaling schemes of each. The ENRZ demo will also use the DCA-M N1076B CDR module.

About Kandou

Kandou, an innovative leader in high-speed, energy-efficient chip-to-chip link solutions to improve the way the world connects and communicates, is revolutionizing wired connectivity with greater speed and efficiency. It enables a better-connected world by offering disruptive technology through licensing and standard products for smaller, more energy efficient and cost-effective electronic devices. Kandou has a strong IP portfolio that includes Chord™ signaling, adopted by the OIF and JEDEC standards organizations. Kandou offers fundamental advances in interconnect technology that lower power consumption and improve the performance of chip links, unlocking new capabilities for customer devices and systems. Kandou is a fabless semiconductor company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, with offices in Europe, North America and Asia.

