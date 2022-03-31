Sugar Land Cultural Arts Foundation Thanks Brands Supporting Sugar Land Arts Fest 2k22

SUGAR LAND, Texas, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Sugar Land Cultural Arts Foundation is grateful to all Sponsors of the Inaugural Sugar Land Arts Fest 2k22 presented by The Cathy Stubbs Team!

The Sugar Land Cultural Arts Foundation and the City of Sugar Land will celebrate the annual event's first year at the award-winning Smart Financial Centre Plaza on April 23 and 24, 2022.

The community is invited to come out and shop unique creations by over 100 local and traveling artists showcasing their handcrafted works at the festival. Guests will enjoy delicious snacks from popular food trucks, stroll with drinks from our Wine and Beer Gardens, listen to live music, and experience a fun-filled day of art. Proceeds from this exciting event support the Sugar Land Cultural Arts Foundation (SLCAF.org) and support the mission of advocating, supporting, and promoting the cultural arts through programs, initiatives and alliances.

The Sugar Land Arts Fest is an excellent platform for local artists to showcase their work and gain exposure to new Patrons, and all this is possible thanks to our sponsors:

Pablo Picasso: SLAF Presented by The Cathy Stubbs Team

Henri Matisse: Amy and Gary Becker Foundation, Fort Bend Financial, LV Branding Passionate About Communications; Windstream, and Primeway Federal Credit Union

Georgia O'Keeffe: Sienna by Johnson Development, Memorial Hermann Sugar Land, Messina Hof Winery, UpClose Magazine, Lincoln Financial Securities, and Republic Services

Vincent Van Gogh: Spartan Wealth Management, Jim Rice & Mary Walker, Huitt-Zollars, Roadrunner Moving Storage and Dedicated Services; PGAL, Apurva & Mona Parikh, David & Sharon Galvan, Monarch Title of Texas, Prosperity Bank, Linebarger Attorneys at Law and Pamela Printing

Claude Monet: Robert, Janette, Lucy & Josh Lapus; Fort Bend Focus, World Metal and Sugar Land Rotary

And last but not least, our Naming Rights Sponsors:

Beer Garden: Stella Artois

Wine Garden: Linbeck

Wine Glasses: Sprint and Triple S Compost

Signage: Clark Condon Landscape Architecture

Art Cafe: Houston Methodist Cancer Center

Armbands: Naushad & Narmin Kermally

Info Booth: Dearborn & Creggs Investments

"This is an incredible opportunity not only for the city of Sugar Land but to expose your brand to a select audience," said Luis A. Velasquez, Communications Strategist, Branding Specialist, and CEO at LV Branding.

Don't miss out on the opportunity to come and enjoy Sugar Land Arts Fest, a unique, two-day event to find that perfect piece of art or get a taste of the Sugar Land community.

Ticket sales are open. Be the first to know about artists, entertainment, schedules, and more by following the SLAF on social media: @SugarLandArtsFest and visiting www.sugarlandartsfest.com.

Contact: Beth Wolf. Sugar Land Cultural Arts Foundation Phone: +1 (713) 478 3831 Email: press@sugarlandartsfest.com

Image 1: PATRONS OF THE ARTS - Brands that support the Sugar Land Arts Fest 2k22





Smart Financial Centre Plaza, Sugar Land, TX









