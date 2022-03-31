Starkey’s Evolv AI Wins Prestigious International Red Dot Award for Excellence in Product Design

Eden Prairie, Minnesota, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Starkey is proud to announce its newest and most advanced family of hearing aids, Evolv AI, has won a Red Dot Award: Product Design 2022. This is the sixth year Starkey has won this award, which is one of the most renowned international product competitions in the world. This annual awards program recognizes the year’s best products that are aesthetically appealing, functional, innovative, and most importantly, have outstanding design.

“I am so proud of the entire Starkey team for continuing to push technological boundaries with cutting-edge technology,” said Chief Technology Officer and Executive Vice President of Engineering, Achin Bhowmik, Ph.D. “Evolv AI has outstanding functionality, highly impressive design quality, and demonstrates our deep understanding of customer needs.”

Starkey’s new full line of hearing aids, Evolv AI, sets the stage for an entirely new hearing ecosystem that not only emphasizes hearing’s impact on overall health and wellness, but creates an effortless user experience. The hearing aids are built on Starkey Sound™, a ground-breaking technology created by years of refining Starkey’s research and science-based algorithms to power high-fidelity audio, which is modeled after the human auditory system. Like the brain, Starkey Sound is designed to automatically suppress background noise and increase speech audibility and intelligibility with machine learning technology. The combination of these features creates an effortless hearing experience for users. Evolv AI’s always on and always automatic approach delivers realistic and genuine sound quality in every environment, without the need to do anything extra.

“Congratulations to the entire Starkey family for this impressive, international recognition,” said Starkey President and CEO Brandon Sawalich. “Receiving this honor is a tribute to the amount of research and development we devote to producing high-quality, innovative, and personalized hearing aids.”

About Starkey

Starkey is a privately held, global hearing technology company headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Founded by Bill Austin in 1967, Starkey is known for its innovative design, development and distribution of comprehensive digital hearing systems. Led today by President and CEO Brandon Sawalich, Starkey is the only American-owned provider of hearing technologies. The company has more than 5,000 employees, operates 29 facilities and does business in more than 100 markets worldwide. Learn more at starkey.com.

