PURA Hemp Co-Op Revenue Transition Gaining Traction

Dallas, Texas, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Puration, Inc. (OTC Pink: PURA), under its new Farmersville Hemp Brand, is working to introduce hemp as a multi-industry disruptor that can improve many existing products and services and at the same time contribute notably to the 2050 sustainability objectives.

PURA is building a Co-Op of hemp growers and processors to jointly market under the Farmersville Hemp Brand Name. Co-Op partners include, for example, PAO Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: PAOG) and Alkame Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: ALKM).

PURA recently announced a strategy targeted at disrupting the $600 billion global lumber market and the $200 billion steel rebar market .

PURA management plans to release a shareholder update in conjunction with the coming 2021 annual report. The update will highlight the company’s transitioning revenue building on the royalties from its former EVERx CBD Sports Beverage sold to North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: USMJ) and now adding Farmersville Hemp revenue.

The company will file an extension today and publish the 2021 annual report within the extension period.

PURA has initiated construction on a facility in Farmersville, Texas where the company will conduct consultative education customized for each corporate customer to hands on demonstrate how hemp can be utilized to improve the efficiency of existing products and services and meet 2050 sustainability targets.

Read the company’s latest comprehensive update on PURA’s Farmersville Hemp Brand rollout .

