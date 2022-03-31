Companies In The Photographic Services Market Adopt Cloud Storage Technology – Read On For How It Affects Market Growth As Per The Business Research Company's Photographic Services Global Market Report 2022

LONDON, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the photographic services market, cloud storage is gaining popularity in the photography services market. The photographer can capture pictures using a camera or smartphone, and they can store the images they have taken, which can be shared with clients easily through cloud storage, so there is no need to worry about space issues and memory cards. Cloud storage is also gaining popularity as photography service providers can download images anywhere without any security concerns. They can be edited easily without connecting their device to the computer. Photographs can be uploaded via any wired or wireless device and later downloaded for editing. Editors can send all the images to clients before editing to enable a selection of photos to be edited via cloud storage.

For instance, in September 2021, a safer system for cloud storage, known as Easy Secure Photos (ESP), was created by Columbia University academics. Images can be encrypted using ESP while allowing authorized users to access their material in a seamless manner.



The global photographic services market size is expected to grow from $38.93 billion in 2021 to $42.81 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.0%. The growth in the photographic services market is mainly due to companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The photographic services market growth is expected to reach $59.30 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.5%.

Technology development is contributing to the growth of the photographic services market. In 2020, digital cameras and mobile phones became more advanced, and they were able to produce higher quality images. The latest DSLR devices have access to instant feedback on the screen to check how a photo looks, Bluetooth connection with the computer to send image files, change memory cards on the go, etc. For instance, the newest UHS-II memory cards' transfer is now at 312 MB per second and will store up to 64 GB of data. Digital photography enables the individual to assess the quality of the image immediately after it’s been taken and allows for easier photo editing as well, ensuring that a perfect picture is produced every time.

Major companies in the photographic services market include Shutterfly, Inc., Studio Alice Co., Ltd., Getty Images Inc., Lifetouch Inc., Studio Alice Co., Ltd., Getty Images Inc., Portrait Innovations Inc., and Cherry Hill Photo Enterprises.

The global photographic services market analysis is segmented by type into portrait studios services, commercial studios; by application into children, youth, adult; by service provider into large enterprise, small and medium enterprise.

As per the photographic services industry statistics, North America was the largest region in the market in 2021. Asia-Pacific was the second largest region in the photographic services market. The regions covered in the photographic services market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Photographic Services Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022 – 2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide photographic services market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, photographic services market segments and geographies, photographic services market trends, photographic services market drivers, photographic services market restraints, photographic services market leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies.



The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

