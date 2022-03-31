The Film Detective Places the Spotlight on April Fools With a Month of Classic Comedy

LOS ANGELES, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cinedigm, the leading independent streaming company super-serving enthusiast fan bases, announced today that The Film Detective, the classic film restoration and streaming company, will be showcasing classic comedy marathons throughout the month in honor of April Fools' Day.

Buster Keaton and The Three Stooges will be featured in afternoon comedy marathons, alongside screwball comedy queen Carole Lombard in My Man Godfrey (1936) and Nothing Sacred (1937), Bob Hope in My Favorite Brunette (1947) and Road to Bali (1952), and Lucille Ball in The Lucy Show (1962-1968).

Marathons in April will include a celebration for the 96th birthday of the Pope of Pop Cinema, Roger Corman, on April 5. Corman classics including The Little Shop of Horrors (1960), A Bucket of Blood (1959), and more will be featured.

Carol Burnett will be celebrated on her 89th birthday with a marathon of The Carol Burnett Show (1967-1978) on April 26. Charlie Chaplin will be honored on the anniversary of his birthday with titles including Tillie's Punctured Romance (1914) and Samuel M. Sherman's Chaplin's Art of Comedy (1966).

The Film Detective is proud to welcome the new, original series Classic Films for Kids, hosted by film enthusiast and Movies are Magic author Jennifer Churchill. Churchill will be joined by co-host and son Weston, exploring family-friendly programming with Golden Age stars from Abbott and Costello to Shirley Temple. Classic Films for Kids will feature new episodes every Saturday at 11AM ET, premiering on April 2.

The Film Detective will also premiere episodes of The Film Detective Podcast on its live channel, beginning April 3. The Film Detective Podcast is hosted by Carl Amari, film producer, syndicated radio host, and a foremost authority on the golden age of radio. The podcast focuses on classic radio programs, including Dragnet, The Burns & Allen Show, X Minus One, Suspense, and more.

Contact:

Kerry Ryan

kryan@cinedigm.com



About The Film Detective:

The Film Detective is a leading distributor of restored classic programming, including feature films, television, foreign imports, and documentaries and is a division of Cinedigm. The Film Detective has distributed its extensive library of 3,000+ hours of film on DVD and Blu-ray and through leading broadcast and streaming platforms including TCM, NBC, EPIX, Amazon, MeTV, and PBS. The Film Detective has released its classic movie app on web, Android, iOS, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV and is available live on Sling, STIRR, Plex, Local Now, Rakuten TV, and DistroTV. For more information, visit www.thefilmdetective.com.



About Cinedigm:

For more than 20 years, Cinedigm has led the digital transformation of the entertainment industry. Today, Cinedigm entertains hundreds of millions of consumers around the globe by providing premium content, streaming channels and technology services to the world's largest media, technology and retail companies.

Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment