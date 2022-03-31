Women Working Together to Save Small Businesses by Connecting Underserved Entrepreneurs to People, Resources, and Opportunities via New Membership-Only, Community-Based Group

HOUSTON, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- During the peak of the pandemic, Head and Heart Philanthropy, a non-profit organization that works to break down barriers to access and opportunity for entrepreneurs, investors and social-impact leaders, joined forces with the Surdna Foundation, a charitable foundation that fosters just and sustainable communities in the U.S., to create the Mosaic Genius Exchange, an endeavor to help underserved entrepreneurs gain access to capital and other resources to sustain their businesses.

"After a decade of convening the best and brightest in the impact space, the global pandemic confirmed the urgency of supporting underserved entrepreneurs and connecting investors committed to closing the wealth gap," Christal M. Jackson, founder of Mosaic Genius, said.

The Mosaic Genius Exchange is a membership-only, community-based group connecting underserved entrepreneurs to people, resources, and opportunities to sustain and scale their businesses. Entrepreneurs who want to participate in the program will receive an invitation to join the private group on LinkedIn under The Mosaic Genius Exchange once they complete the registration form.

"An inclusive economy represents a healthy economy. Investing in diverse entrepreneurs is the smart thing to do and it is core to our mission," said Jim Casselberry, Chief Investment Officer of 4SBay Partners and founding advisor for Known Holdings, LLC.

Once participants are registered, they will receive monthly newsletters with curated content, including essays, articles, access to private events featuring investors and entrepreneurs, and invitations to monthly Zoom meetings to connect with a like-minded community.

"I reached out to two women in philanthropy who I knew would intimately understand the challenges facing underserved entrepreneurs working on economic equity, and they loved my vision to create this platform. At the height of the pandemic, Patrice R. Green and Mekaelia Davis of the Surdna Foundation's Inclusive Economies Program raised their voices by advocating for Black businesses facing uncertainty due to the onset of the pandemic. While there are a number of platforms that exist offering to address the same issue, our platform is different because we have worked with this community over the past decade, giving us an up-close look and connections on both sides of the equation," Jackson said.

"We understand the power of capital — in all its forms — as a tool for closing the racial wealth gap," said Mekaelia Davis, program director, Inclusive Economies at the Surdna Foundation. "Building social capital and strong networks through the Mosaic Genius Exchange is an important part of the toolkit for change."

"We believe the best solutions come from within the communities most impacted by inequity," said Patrice R. Green, program officer, Inclusive Economies at the Surdna Foundation. "Christal Jackson is a dedicated, trusted, and innovative leader capable of reaching across sectors to tackle complex problems and enable innovative solutions. Surdna is honored to support the Mosaic Genius Exchange — we hope you'll join this vibrant community of investors, thinkers, and doers."

About Mosaic Genius

For more information about the Mosaic Genius Exchange, please visit www.mosaicgenius.com.

The mission of Mosaic Genius is to support leaders in building a sustainable ecosystem for wealth building in communities of color around the world by connecting and supporting emerging and established venture capitalists, increasing the number of diverse entrepreneurs who are building wealth, and creating a more sustainable impact economy for all.

About the Surdna Foundation

The Surdna Foundation fosters sustainable communities in the United States — communities guided by principles of social justice and distinguished by healthy environments, inclusive economies, and thriving cultures.

For over five generations, the Foundation has been governed largely by descendants of John Andrus and has developed a tradition of innovative service for those in need of help or opportunity. Learn more at surdna.org.

