EnergySolutions Receives NRC Approval for Kewaunee Power Station License Transfer

SALT LAKE CITY, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnergySolutions LLC today announced it has received Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) approval for the transfer of the Kewaunee Power Station operating license from Dominion Nuclear Projects Inc. The approval includes the general license for Kewaunee’s spent nuclear fuel storage facility. The transfer will occur pursuant to EnergySolutions LLC’s acquisition of Dominion Energy Kewaunee, Inc.



“We very much appreciate the NRCs approving our license transfer application by recognizing EnergySolutions financial and technical qualifications to safely and promptly decommission this facility,” stated EnergySolutions President and CEO, Ken Robuck.

The Kewaunee license transfer remains subject to approval by the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin. EnergySolutions anticipates beginning decommissioning of this facility later this year.

Including this project, EnergySolutions will have four active decommissioning projects underway, including the San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station in California, the Fort Calhoun Nuclear Plant in Nebraska, and Three Mile Island Unit 2 in Pennsylvania.

About EnergySolutions

EnergySolutions offers customers a full range of integrated services and solutions, including nuclear operations, characterization, decommissioning, decontamination, site closure, transportation, nuclear materials management, processing, recycling, and disposition of nuclear waste, and research and engineering services across the nuclear fuel cycle. For additional information about EnergySolutions visit www.energysolutions.com.

For additional information about this announcement please contact Mark Walker at mwalker@energysolutions.com or 801- 231 -9194.