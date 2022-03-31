Prescription Delivery Services Market Sales to Reach A Value of US$ 434.3 Mn by 2029 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Timely drug delivery is the cornerstone of an effective healthcare infrastructure. Rising prevalence of chronic and infectious ailments have accelerated production of prescription drugs, prompting vendors to develop effective distribution networks.



Data Points Market Insights Market Value 2021 US$ 98.7 Mn Market Value 2022 US$ 117.2 Mn Market Value 2030 US$ 434.3 Mn CAGR 2022-2030 17.8% Market Share of Top 5 Countries 55.3% Key Market Players Wal-Mart Stores, Inc, Walgreen Co., Wal-Mart Stores, Inc., CVS Health, Express Scripts Holding Company, Giant Eagle, Inc., DocMorris (Zur Rose Group AG), Rowlands Pharmacy, OptumRx, Inc., Ali Health, Kroger Co. and Amazon (PillPack)

Furthermore, advanced prescription delivery systems have not only assisted in providing round-the-clock customer services but also helped manage dosage, therapy adherence and provide feedback to clinicians.

Advancements in consumer touch points and supply chains, including e-commerce, convenience stores and retail stores have greatly altered the prescription delivery services landscape. Advancements such as drone-based delivery and tracker based prescriptions are helping usher in smooth customer experience.

Request a Sample to Obtain Authentic Analysis and Comprehensive Market Insights at- https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-12534

Prescription Delivery Services Market- Key Takeaways

Diabetic prescription drugs to hold major sway, poised to capture 36.7% market share by 2030

Ease of access to drugs addressing chronic conditions is slated to drive retail pharmacy growth to greater heights

North America to expand stupendously at a CAGR of 18.4% from 2020-2030, attributed to the presence of multiple convenience and pharmacy stores

Global prescription delivery services market to reach US$ 434.3 Mn by 2030-end

“Adoption of self-checkout kiosks and medicine dispensing machines shall enhance medicine purchasing experience of customers, permitting vendors to experience greater customer loyalty,” concludes the FMI analyst.

COVID-19 Impact Insights

The COVID-19 pandemic has generated fertile ground for the prescription delivery services market. The imposition of nationwide lockdowns to enforce social distancing have reduced footfalls across conventional pharmacies. This has compelled patients to rely on online retail platforms to avail their medicines.

Discover More About Report Analysis With Figures And Data Tables, Along With The Table Of Contents. Feel Free to Ask an Analyst- https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-12534

Furthermore, heightened vulnerability of geriatrics suffering from co-morbidities to the coronavirus has necessitated stockpiling of essential medicines, thus keeping the need for prescription delivery services afloat throughout the pandemic’s duration. This panic buying behavior shall usher in an 80% y-o-y growth.

Growth is especially anticipated to be robust across the U.S, China and India, countries with the highest rates of infections. Collectively accounting for 40% of the global infection rate, these countries have witnessed an unprecedented increase in hoarding prescription medicines by individual households. This shall continue until the latter-half of 2021.

Market Witnessing Entry of e-Commerce Players

The Prescription Delivery Service Market is witnessing entry of e-Commerce, pharmacy and retail chains, albeit at a local or regional level. Technological developments, new product launches and collaborations characterize some critical expansion strategies of market players.

Some of the key players in the Prescription Delivery Service Market are: Walgreens Co., Walmart Stores Inc., CVS Health, Giant Eagle Inc., Express Scripts Holding Company, Ali Health and Kroger Co. to name a few.

Besides these established players, several startup companies are also emerging as potential game changers in the industry. These include NetMeds, Kfyao, Capsule, Myra Medicines, NURX, MedAvail, Zipdrug, Insightfil and ScriptDrop to name a few.

Walgreens, a prominent retail pharmaceutical distributor, has a robust presence in the global prescription delivery services market. The company offers refills, auto refills, drug information and home delivery services.

In 2017, the company acquired Rite Aid for a sum of US$ 5.2 billion, resulting in the merger of two of the United States’ three largest pharmacy chains.

Contact Sales for Further Assistance in Purchasing This Report- https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/12534

Report Scope As Per Prescription Delivery Services Industry Analysis

Attribute Details Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data Available for 2015-2021 Market Analysis US$ Mn for Value Key Regions Covered North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania and Middle East & Africa Key Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Germany, Italy, France, U.K., Spain, BENELUX, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, GCC Countries, Turkey, Northern Africa, South Africa Key Market Segments Covered Disease Indication, Distribution Channel and Region Key Companies Profiled Wal-Mart Stores, Inc

Walgreen Co.

CVS Health

Express Scripts Holding Company

Giant Eagle, Inc.

DocMorris (Zur Rose Group AG)

Rowlands Pharmacy

OptumRx, Inc.

Ali Health

Kroger Co.

Amazon (PillPack) Pricing Available upon Request

Explore FMI’s Extensive ongoing Coverage on Healthcare Domain

DNA/RNA Extraction Market: Global DNA/RNA Extraction Market demand is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2022 to 2032.

Cystatin C Testing Market: Global Cystatin C Testing Market demand is anticipated to be valued at an impressive rate, expected to exhibit a significantly high CAGR throughout the 2022-2032 forecast period.

Creatine Kinase Reagent Market: Global creatine kinase reagent market demand is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6% from 2022 to 2032.

Immunochemistry Products Market: The immunochemistry products market is anticipated to record a CAGR of 7.25% during the forecast period, up from US$ 2.08 Bn in 2021 to reach a valuation of US$ 4.5 Bn by 2032.

Hemostats for Wound Closure Market: The Hemostats For Wound Closure Market expected to register a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period, up from US$ 2.4 Bn in 2021 to reach a valuation of US$ 3.5 Bn by 2026.

Smart Pill Technologies Market: The smart pill technologies market is projected to record a CAGR of 21% during the forecast period, up from US$ 627.1 Mn in 2020 to reach a valuation of US$ 6176 Mn by 2032.

Virology Market: The virology market is projected to register a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period, up from US$ 2.07 Bn in 2021, to reach a valuation of US$ 3.53 Bn by 2032.

Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE) Drugs Market: The systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) drugs market is projected to record a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period, up from US$ 183.3 Bn in 2020, to reach a valuation of US$ 329.18 Bn by 2032.

Stem Cell Therapy Market: The stem cell therapy market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.7% to USD 401 million by 2026, up from USD 187 million in 2021.

Breath Analyzers Market: The breath analyzers market is projected likely to register a CAGR of 17% during the forecast period, up from US$ 613 Mn in 2021 to reach a valuation of US$ 3.40 Bn by 2032.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact:

Future Market Insights,

1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,

Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/prescription-delivery-services-market