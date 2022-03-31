Genotyping Assay Market | North America will Continue to Dominate the Global Market - Here's Why | MDC Research

Pune, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genotyping refers to the method of determining the DNA sequence at a specific position with a gene. The DNA sequence differs from species to species ad person to person within the same species. The gene variation occurs due to single nucleotide polymorphism (SNP), insertion and deletion and different gene copy numbers. Such genetic variation dictate the phenotypic traits of an individual. Genotyping assay determines the genetic differences by comparing a DNA sequence to that of another sample or a reference sequence. Genotyping assay is crucial as it helps in studying population genomics, disease association, agricultural traits, and microorganisms. Genotyping assay can be conducted using polymerase chain reaction (PCR), electrophoresis, microarray, and MALDI-TOF. Advancements in genomics and genotyping enable researchers to explore various genetic deviations such as SNPs and structural changes in DNA.

Drug development and drug discovery process is the most rapidly grown trend in the pharmaceutical and subsequent sectors. Increasing severity of the chronic and infectious diseases has fetched attention of biotechnology, biopharmaceutical, and pharmaceutical companies towards increased drug discovery and drug development processes, driving the Global Genotyping Assay Market. Most important factors supporting the growth of the Global Genotyping Assay Market is, companies opting to work on drug development on the targeted drug due to availability of tremendous number of opportunities. Moreover, across the globe, consumer demand for reducing the cost of treatment is the other major factor boosting the drug development and drug discovery process. Thus, consequently, propelling the genotype assay market growth over the upcoming period.





Get a Sample Copy of the Report https://www.marketdatacentre.com/sample/7





Population across the globe is increasing tremendously. This is leading to surge in genetic disease prevalence. The need for technological advancements and the decreasing prices of DNA sequencing is compelling government as well as several players to invest their money heavily. Thus, as a consequence of such factors, Genotyping Assay Market is anticipated grow over the period. Moreover, benefits of utilizing genotyping assay technology in various sectors such as food safety and quality, veterinary needs at inaccessible and industrial units, and increasing demand for animal and plant genome analysis are expected to open new revenue opportunities for major players operating in the global market. The general awareness concerning customized medication is also persuading individuals to use genotyping and this is increasing the opportunities in the genotyping array market. The surge in medication improvement and expanding significance and familiarity with drug advancement is additionally energizing this market.

The Global Genotyping Assay Market is segmented based on Product and Service, Technology, End-Use, And Region. Based on product, the market is divided into reagents & kits, genotyping services, instruments, and bioinformatics. The easy accessibility to a wide range of reagents and need for genotyping in various applications such as assessing drug efficacy & safety, cutting down cost and time required for clinical development, personalizing the treatments for chronic diseases, and developing good breeds of animals and plants have contributed to the high and repetitive consumption of reagents and kits as consumables in various genotyping applications.

Based on technology, the Genotyping Assay Market is segmented into PCR, microarrays, sequencing, capillary electrophoresis, MALDI-TOF, and other technologies. The sequencing market is expected to account for the largest share of the global genotyping market during the upcoming period. The large share of this segment can be attributed increasing application areas of DNA sequencing technologies, technological advancements, the availability of high-speed sequencing instruments, the decreasing cost of DNA sequencing per genome, and the growing uptake of the hybrid approach of sequencing.

Based on the End-Use, the market is bifurcated into pharmacogenomics, personalized medicine, and diagnostics, animal genetics, and agricultural biotechnology, research and diagnostic laboratories, and academic institutes. Pharmacogenomics is leading in the end user segment. The large share of pharmacogenomics is primarily due to the increasing pipeline for personalized medicine and novel drug delivery systems, which are extensively exploiting SNP in genetic materials for drug development applications.





Speak to Our Research Analyst https://www.marketdatacentre.com/analyst/7





Regional Analysis

Based on geographical analysis, the Global Genotyping Assay Market is divided into four regions which are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world. North America has the largest market share of this segment. The increasing adoption of technologically advanced genotyping products, the high healthcare expenditure, presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure, highly developed healthcare systems in the US and Canada, large number of genotyping-based R&D projects, and the presence of a large number of leading genotyping manufacturers in the region, along with an increasing demand from pharmaceutical companies for genotyping products and rising investments by government bodies, are responsible for the large share of the North American genotyping market. Asia Pacific is likely to witness fastest growth in the Genotyping Assay Market during the upcoming period. The market growth in the region is attributed to factors such as, presence of emerging economies as well as presence of most populated countries in the world such as India and China.

COMPANY PROFILES (Business Overview, Products/Services Offered, Financial Performance, R&D Intensity, Marketing & Sales Intensity, Recent Developments, Analyst Corner)*

GE Healthcare Agilent Technologies, Inc. Danaher Corporation Thermo Fisher Scientific Qiagen N.V. Eurofins Scientific F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG Genewiz Illumina, Inc. PerkinElmer, Inc.



Recent Developments

Novacyt S.A launched PCR genotyping assay portfolio under the brand name SNPsig, to diagnose new variants of SARS-CoV-2.

SOFIVA Genomics announced the launch of Taiwan’s first-ever genotyping test for endometrial cancer and is aiming to expand its precise medicine product line.

At MDC Research, we offer research solutions to help businesses break the barriers of doubt or uncertainties when they plan to expand their growth. Our researchers compile data and information that help chief executive officers decide which growth opportunities in a market to pursue.





Buy Now the Premium Report https://www.marketdatacentre.com/checkout/7







MDC Research is known for conducting well-researched reports, and the expertise of our researchers contributes to the outstanding quality of our reports. MDC Research enables businesses to make impactful decisions by blending innovation and analytical thinking. Our unique blend of these two skills assures you access to the most complete and up-to-date information about your industry.

MDC Research has a wealth of experience using the latest methodologies to develop reports for a wide range of clients in diverse markets. Our commitment to delivering high-quality research and creating innovative reports is one of the reasons why MDC Research is such a trusted name in the business world today.

The MDC Research growth formula provides a way for stakeholders and CXOs to measure the current state of the market.

Current and Future Trends Analysis

Indeep Understanding of Industry landscape

Focused Region/Country Assessment

The Impact of COVID-19 on Present and Future Market

Analyzing Government Policies / Initiatives / Regulations

Competitive Benchmarking

Prominent and SME's Strategies for Expansion



MDC Research conducts in-deep analysis on growth opportunities, driving factors, and challenges in the market. The stakeholders and CXOs will be able to better handle the situation by knowing about the risks.



Read Overview of the Report https://www.marketdatacentre.com/genotyping-assay-market-7



About MDC:

Market Data Centre (Subsidiary of Yellow Bricks Global Services Private Limited)

Market Data Centre offers complete solutions for market research reports in miscellaneous businesses.These decisions making process depend on wider and systematic extremely important information created through extensive study as well as the most recent trends going on in the industry.The company also attempts to offer much better customer-friendly services and appropriate business information to achieve our clients’ ideas.