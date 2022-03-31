Chaos Adds Digital Replicas of Twinbru Textiles and Haworth Furniture to Chaos Cosmos’ 3D Library

LOS ANGELES, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Chaos announces a new partnership that gives architects and interior designers access to 480 digital replicas of Twinbru textiles and Haworth furniture models, making it easier to create photorealistic stills and animations with real-world components. For the first time, Chaos Cosmos, a free library of ready-to-render content, now offers materials and models direct from manufacturers.

Twinbru and Haworth represent a growing trend that has seen manufacturers creating photorealistic copies of their designs to promote sustainability and enable customer-friendly sales tools like configurators. These strategies certainly help firms be more conscious, and digital assets have long lives, creating an opportunity for companies to support the growth of massive 3D worlds that require realistic content and environmental designers.

“Bru Textiles and Haworth are known throughout the design world for their high-quality fabrics and office furniture, making them a constant reference for high-end visualizations,” said Kalina Maneva, product manager of Chaos Cosmos at Chaos. “By incorporating some of their top designs into Chaos Cosmos, designers can be confident that their visualizations are populated with exact replicas of the real thing.”

“Digital fabrics are the glue that hold 3D spaces together; as virtual environments become more prevalent, the need for high-quality, on-demand fabrics will only continue to grow,” says Jason Neiman, CEO of Bru Textiles. “By partnering with Chaos, we are making the transition even easier for designers and 3D artists, giving them instant access to the biggest digital fabric library on the planet.”

The new collection debuts with photorealistic fabrics and office staples (like chairs, armchairs and sofas) that designers can immediately drop into a 3D scene with the help of nearly every offline/real-time rendering tool in the Chaos ecosystem. 3ds Max, SketchUp, Rhino, Revit, Chaos Corona, Cinema 4D, Maya and Chaos Vantage are all supported.

Along with the new Twinbru/Haworth collection, Chaos is announcing the additional release of over 200 new assets, including:

CGAxis — kitchen appliances, musical instruments, toys, medical equipment and more

Fisherman3D — sports cars, sedans, airplanes, watercraft, electric vehicles, etc.

Globe Plants — plants, trees, bushes, etc.

Chaos — 3D scanned rocks and food

This brings the library to over 2,000 assets, comprising the most commonly used 3D model, HDRI and material types employed every day by professional designers. New features have also been added including a light/dark mode.

