Rolaz Group Announces the Launch Date to the public of their IEO and Listing

New York, NY , March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Rolaz Group is pleased to announce to the financial community that it has set aside a date for its token IEO and listing on P2PB2B and Coinsbit. The IEO will kick-start from April 1 at 00.00 GMT and run until May 31 with a 30% discount on P2PB2B. The token listing will take place on June 1 on P2PB2B and COINSBIT exchanges. Rolaz Group is the world's leading asset management firm that uses digital technologies to create immersive experiences for traders and investors.

About Rolaz Group

Rolaz Group is an international holding company and asset management firm that’s well established in Europe, the United States, and South America. They are known for leveraging the latest digital and Defi technologies to find the best available investment opportunities for maximizing returns on all stakeholder's investments—this is the key behind their success.

The Rolaz Hedge Fund

In a nutshell, the Rolaz Hedge fund is the first tokenized hedge fund that will be powered by its own blockchain decentralized investment protocol. It has introduced a tokenized product, Rolaz Gold (rGLD), which has each token backed by actual gold. This revolutionary step is expected to disrupt a trillion-dollar industry thanks to what it brings and its one-of-a-kind secure, 360° financial ecosystem.

rGLD aims to help users facilitate their access into the hedge fund industry. With the rGLD token, users can get early access to projects high on potential.

The Rolaz business model and protocol

The Rolaz business model is centered around a pretty simple idea: To introduce Defi technology to the world hedge funds to improve the performance rate for all involved investors.

As for their protocol, it’s called the Rolaz Decentralized Investment Protocol. It is currently under development and the Rolaz team plans to have it fully functional by the end of this year. This protocol will be essential for everything that works within the Rolaz Ecosystem. It will be designed and developed in a way that will allow it to orderly tokenize different investment assets to allow investors to navigate through different investment markets, including the gold market, real estate, fintech, and more.

The Rolaz project was born based on the idea to create an ecosystem that can protect the assets of the users. To help get the technological wheels rolling in the hedge fund industry, Rolaz introduced the revolutionary rGLD—the first asset issued by the Rolaz hedge fund, tokenizing the already operational gold mining projects.

The Rolaz Gold (rGLD) Token

rGLD is a token that's used to power the Rolaz Group ecosystem. This asset-backed token was developed in September 2021 to deepen Rolaz Group.

Gold NFT Marketplace

The team at Rolaz is also working towards the development of a Gold NFT Marketplace, it will be the FIRST of its kind and will open up various opportunities for the users.

The features of rGLD token

The Rolaz Group token comes with the following features:

ROI From Different Investments

Stakers, those who commit their tokens to a liquidity pool for a specific period, will generate revenue from multiple investments. rGLD offers several staking opportunities, including the ability to tailor their portfolios based on their risk appetite.

IEO

P2PB2B: https://p2pb2b.com/token-sale/392

Listing

P2PB2B: https://p2pb2b.com

COINSBIT: https://coinsbit.io

Social links

Telegram: http://t.me/rgldcommunity

Twitter: https://twitter.com/RolazHedgeFund

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Rolaz-Hedge-Fund-108899818093256

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/74515823/

Media contact

Company: Rolaz Group

E-mail: support@rolaz.io

Location: NY, USA

Website: https://rolaz.io/

Disclaimer : There is no offer to sell, no solicitation of an offer to buy, and no recommendation of any security or any other product or service in this article. Moreover, nothing contained in this PR should be construed as any recommendation. Readers are encouraged to do their own research. Newsroom: socials.submitmypressrelease.com