Female Owned Fitness Franchise is Cranking and Ready to Award Franchises

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Boutique Fitness industry is on the rise and Studio 30, The Kettlebell Fit Club (TM), created and founded by Female Entrepeneur Cathy Gonzalez, offers the right equation for building wealth year over year.

Studio 30 specializes in kettlebell fitness and our 30-minute class concept offers an energetic and personalized workout experience with the feel of a boutique studio without the exorbitant prices. Now that Studio 30 has been approved to franchise, the female entrepreneur's looking to create their own financial freedom are the perfect candidates.

"Our main focus is finding women who want to control their financial future but don't know how or where to start," says Owner Cathy Gonzalez "It's one thing to have an idea but to make it actually work is hard. I created this easy-to-follow platform and want to mentor other women, just like me. I can help launch them into their local markets and dominate profits year after year."

The Studio 30 Franchise system was designed to mentor each Franchisee into steady growth using a complete, low-cost start-up package and multiple streams of revenue to build their wealth.

For more information contact: Cathy Gonzalez at 909-957-2358 or sales@studio30franchises.com

Image 1: Studio 30 Grand Opening





Owner, Cathy Gonzalez and some of her supportive family.









