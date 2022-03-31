OpenBots Announces 'Zero Bot License' RPA Revolution Tour

MIAMI, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpenBots, the first ever Zero Bot Licensing RPA platform, has been shaking up the automation industry with RPA tools that rival the major commercial vendors at a cost of $0 per automation license. With the announcement of a new round of funding, OpenBots has announced a nation-wide roadshow to demonstrate their zero bot license platform and migration tool for enterprise executives across the United States.

OpenBots has unveiled an arsenal of automation tools in the last six months that are all backed and synched with their main build, deploy, and manage zero bot license RPA platform. OpenBots offers a document processing tool for automation enhancement, a secure enterprise cloud infrastructure for RPA programs, and most recently a platform migration tool. The OpenBots Ninja migration tool allows users to easily migrate existing automations on various platforms to the no-cost-per-license OpenBots RPA platform. The migration tool is one of a kind and is transforming automation programs across the globe as enterprises are able to easily switch automation platforms without losing the years of development work previously required to switch platforms.

The "Zero Bot License" RPA Conference roadshow will include speakers such as: Ashish Nangla - OpenBots CEO; Cameron Herwig - OpenBots Product Development Director; Ali Chaudhry - OpenBots Customer Success Officer; and more. The event will also feature OpenBots Platform Demos, Build-a-Bot Sessions, an Intelligent Document Processing Tool Demo, and a Demo of the aforementioned Ninja Migration Tool.

Kicking off in Miami on April 7, OpenBots will be hosting the first of many "Zero Bot License" RPA Conferences. If you are interested in attending, please request a personal, complimentary invitation at the link below, or contact info@openbots.ai.

"Zero Bot Licensing" RPA Event - Miami

Future Tour Cities:

New York, NY

Atlanta, GA

Chicago, IL

Nashville, TN

Dallas, TX

San Francisco, CA

Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment