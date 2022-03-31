Promaxo Licenses MR Compatible Robot from Johns Hopkins University

OAKLAND, Calif., March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Promaxo, Inc. (“Promaxo” or the “Company”), a medical imaging, robotics, and AI technology company, today announced an exclusive licensing agreement with Johns Hopkins University (“Johns Hopkins”) for MrBot, an MR compatible robot, with additional non-exclusive licenses for related technologies and patents. Developed by Dr. Dan Stoianovici, director of the Urology Robotics Program at the Brady Urological Institute and a professor of urology at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, MrBot is a fully actuated robot customized for transperineal needle insertion and designed to be compatible with magnetic resonance imagers.



“The open architecture of our Promaxo system facilitates point of care treatment of cancers using various technology platforms, unlike traditional MRIs. We look forward to collaborating with the team at Johns Hopkins to enable safe and effective office based MR treatments using the Promaxo scanner with MrBot,” said Dr. Amit Vohra, Founder and CEO of Promaxo.

About Promaxo, Inc.

Promaxo was founded by a team of entrepreneurs and healthcare innovators to develop a minimally-invasive and patient-centric MRI and robotic platform. Based in Oakland, California, and backed by over 200 patents, the Company’s mission is to improve lives through state-of-the-art medical imaging, robotics and AI capabilities. With a compact and adaptable MRI, Promaxo is redefining the standard of care by improving the quality and speed of patient diagnosis and interventions. The Company has formed numerous long-term and strategic partnerships with investor groups and corporation as it drives commercialization of the Promaxo MRI system.

To learn more about the technology behind the MRI system and its scope, please visit: Promaxo.com .

LinkedIn: Promaxo

Twitter: @Promaxo

Facebook: Promaxo

Investors

Gilmartin Group

Vivian Cervantes

e: IR@promaxo.com