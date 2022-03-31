Nextbite Receives Four Comparably 2022 Awards: Best Company Outlook, Best Place to Work in Los Angeles, Best Place to Work in Denver and Best Engineering Team

LOS ANGELES and DENVER, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nextbite , the leader in virtual restaurants, today announced it has won four Comparably 2022 Awards, including “Best Company Outlook,” “Best Place to Work in Los Angeles,” “Best Place to Work in Denver,” and “Best Engineering Teams.” Comparably is an online career destination for compensation and workplace culture data.



For Comparably’s Best Company Outlook , Nextbite earned a spot on the small/mid-sized companies list (with 500 or fewer employees). This list recognizes companies where employees feel confident about the future success of the company and how likely they are to recommend working there to a friend.

“These awards recognize our success in creating an outstanding place to work, where team members feel valued and appreciated, not only as employees, but as people,” said Alex Canter, CEO and co-founder of Nextbite. “We’re proud of our workplace and of our team members as we work together to continue to build the best virtual restaurant and technology company in the industry.”

For Comparably’s Best Place to Work in Los Angeles, Nextbite was ranked highly by its employees in 20 different workplace categories. In addition, with its dual headquarters in Denver, Nexbite received high recognition by Comparably for the Best Place to Work in Denver.

Nextbite was also named to Comparably’s “Best Engineering Teams of 2022” list, selected for having the best leadership, compensation, and work-life balance. It was chosen based on sentiment ratings provided by employees who anonymously rated their experience throughout the year.

This is the second year for Nextbite to be honored by Comparably. In 2021, Nextbite received numerous Comparably Awards, including “Best Company Culture,” “Best CEO,” “Best Company Happiness,” “Best Company Career Growth,” “Best Company Leadership,” “Best CEOs for Diversity,” and “Best Place to Work in Los Angeles.”

About Comparably

Comparably ( www.comparably.com ) is a leading workplace culture and corporate brand reputation platform with over 15 million anonymous employee ratings on 70,000 companies. With the most comprehensive data on large and SMB organizations in nearly 20 different workplace categories – based on gender, ethnicity, age, experience, industry, location, education – it is one of the most used SaaS platforms for employer branding and a trusted third party site for workplace culture and compensation data. For more information on Comparably’s studies and annual Best Places to Work and Best Brands Awards, visit www.comparably.com/news .

About Nextbite

Nextbite is helping drive and shape the new digital era for the restaurant industry. A leader in virtual restaurants and the pioneer in online order management, the company is focused on helping restaurant partners successfully enter the virtual restaurant space with new delivery-only menus , using underutilized labor and kitchen capacity, to increase margins and revenue. Originally founded as Ordermark in 2017, Nextbite is the only all-in-one virtual restaurant solution for existing restaurants and kitchens that pairs the proven Ordermark online ordering/delivery management system with a selection of highly visible, on-trend, delivery brands. Headquartered in Denver and Los Angeles, Nextbite has more than $150M in funding, with its most recent round led by SoftBank. Learn more at nextbite.io , and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn and Twitter .

