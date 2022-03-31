GreyOrange and Sistemo Expand Partnership in LATAM

English Spanish

ATLANTA, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GreyOrange , the global fulfillment platform leader, and Sistemo , the premier South American consulting and implementation firm for smart fulfillment solutions, today announced the renewal of their strategic partnership. GreyOrange and Sistemo have worked together since 2017, bringing modern omnichannel fulfillment solutions to retailers in Chile and Colombia. With the renewed agreement, the companies will expand their services in Latin America (LATAM) and increase the breadth of solutions available to customers in the region. GreyOrange has also invested in local leadership to support growth in the region alongside Sistemo, including LATAM Director of Sales Carlos Rodriguez and Market Development Representative Juan Morales.



“Partnering with Sistemo helps open the door for more companies across the region to experience the innovation, efficiency and growth a fulfillment platform offers,” said Rodriguez. “Sistemo shares our vision to combine AI-driven software with robotic automation to overcome inadequacies in current warehouse operations and capitalize on modern market developments.”

Sistemo will expand their services for companies seeking transformative solutions to today’s fulfillment challenges and customer expectations for fast delivery. Sistemo has deep expertise with the GreyOrange fulfillment platform, having collaboratively developed and implemented omnichannel, intralogistics and click & collect projects for numerous organizations and sites across Chile and Colombia over the last five years.

“Sistemo is dedicated to providing state-of-the-art technology which delivers the operational excellence our customers need to scale their business,” said Ignacio Orellana, founder and director of Sistemo. “By advancing our partnership with GreyOrange, we can work as a trusted advisor to more customers through every stage of the process, from business development and solution design, to installation, support and achieving their company KPIs.”

By orchestrating data, people, process and robotic automation in real time, the GreyOrange fulfillment platform delivers order fulfillment with 99.9% accuracy, up to 5x times faster. The platform enables worker productivity using automation for goods-to-person order picking, smart zone transfer and sortation, and intralogistics for heavy payload material movement. Warehouse associates benefit from an enhanced work environment that provides better ergonomics, greater safety and the opportunity to upskill through working with technology, helping companies grapple with the effects of long-term labor shortages.

Rodriguez, a 26-year veteran in retail solutions design and consumer retail strategy, has led innovation in retail markets for North and South America through enterprise-wide digital transformation for companies such as The Home Depot, Reflexis and Revionics. For more than 30 years, Morales has helped customers in Latin markets benefit from adopting advanced technology. His expertise spans sales, operations and communications for companies such as AT&T, Georgia Pacific, Plaid Enterprises, The Home Depot, Reflexis Systems and Revionics. His current role focuses on expanding GreyOrange relationships with Latin American enterprises wanting to modernize fulfillment to meet the immediacy demands of modern commerce.

About Sistemo

Sistemo develops and implements robotic solutions in partnership with GreyOrange both in Chile and Colombia, having deployed approximately 500 robotic automation agents in the region. With a team of more than 20 professionals, Sistemo offers vast experience in the design, implementation, commissioning and maintenance of robotic solutions, from hardware, system integrations and operational support, to software maintenance.

About GreyOrange

GreyOrange is the leading omnichannel fulfillment platform that gives companies choice, flexibility and resilience in driving digital supply chain transformations. The GreyOrange platform gets the right product to the right person at the right time. GreyOrange gives organizations a competitive advantage by increasing productivity, empowering growth and scale, mitigating labor challenges, reducing risk and getting to market faster while also creating better experiences for customers and employees. The company is headquartered in Atlanta with offices across EMEA and APAC. For more information, visit www.greyorange.com .