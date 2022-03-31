English French

COMBINED SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING

OF APRIL 21, 2022

Rexel informs its shareholders that its Combined Shareholders’ Meeting (ordinary and extraordinary) will be held on April 21, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at Châteauform’ City George V, 28, avenue George V, 75008 Paris.

The prior notice of meeting (“avis de réunion”) was published in the Bulletin des annonces légales obligatoires (BALO), dated Monday, March 14, 2022 (www.journal‐officiel.gouv.fr/balo), bulletin No. 31 (reference number 2200499). It contains the detailed agenda for the meeting and the draft resolutions and describes how shareholders can take part in and vote at the meeting.

The convening notice for shareholders (“avis de convocation”) will be published in the Bulletin des annonces légales obligatoires (BALO) of Monday, April 4, 2022 and in Journal Spécial des Sociétés Françaises par Actions of the same day.

The convening notice has also been sent to shareholders whose shares are held in registered form and has been made available to the accredited banks or brokers for the shareholders whose shares are held in bearer form.

In accordance with applicable laws and regulations, the information and documents relating to this meeting will be:

Made available on Rexel's website (www.rexel.com), under the "Investors/Events/2022 Annual General Shareholders’ Meeting" section;

Made available at Rexel's registered headquarters (13, boulevard du Fort de Vaux, 75017 Paris, France) and

Sent to shareholders by Société Générale Securities Services – Services Assemblées, CS 30812, 44308 Nantes Cedex 3, upon receipt of a request.





Further information on this shareholders’ meeting and more specifically on the shareholder voting procedures is available on the website www.rexel.com ("Participating in the Annual Shareholders’ Meeting").

ABOUT REXEL GROUP

Rexel, worldwide expert in the multichannel professional distribution of products and services for the energy world, addresses three main markets: residential, commercial, and industrial. The Group supports its residential, commercial, and industrial customers by providing a tailored and scalable range of products and services in energy management for construction, renovation, production, and maintenance. Rexel operates through a network of over 1,900 branches in 24 countries, with more than 26,000 employees. The Group’s sales were €14.7 billion in 2021.

Rexel is listed on the Eurolist market of Euronext Paris (compartment A, ticker RXL, ISIN code FR0010451203). It is included in the following indices: CAC Next 20, SBF 120, CAC Large 60, CAC AllTrade, CAC AllShares, FTSE EuroMid, and STOXX600. Rexel is also part of the following SRI indices: FTSE4Good, Dow Jones Sustainability Index Europe, Euronext Vigeo Europe 120 and Eurozone 120, STOXX® Global ESG Environmental Leaders, and S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2022, in recognition of its performance in terms of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

For more information, visit www.rexel.com/en.

