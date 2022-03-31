Acacia Pharma Group plc - Total Number of Voting Rights and Capital

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS REGULATED INFORMATION.

Publication in application of Article 15 of the Law of 2 May 2007 (the Transparency Law)





Cambridge, UK and Indianapolis, US – 31 March 2022, 18:00 CET. As previously announced1, Acacia Pharma Group plc issued ordinary shares to its Employee Benefit Trust within the authorised capital. The gross amount of this capital increase amounted to GBP 1,274,20 via an issue of 63,710 new shares at an issue price of GBP 0.02 per share. The shares were issued to satisfy the vesting of share awards granted under the Company’s Performance Share Plan.

Total amount of share capital on 31 March 2022 GBP 2,018,462.66 Total amount of share premium on 31 March 2022 GBP 141,239,460.66 Total number of shares with voting rights on 31 March 2022 100,923,133 Total number of voting rights on 31 March 2022 (denominator) 100,923,133 Total number of outstanding warrants 201,330 Total number of outstanding employee share options and RSUs2 5,939,424

Press release of 15 March 2022 – Issue of Shares to Employee Benefit Trust Of the 5,939,424 options and RSUs currently outstanding, 1,002,584 will be satisfied through the transfer of shares already issued and admitted to trading and held within the Acacia Pharma Group plc Employee Benefit Trust

Acacia Pharma Group plc

The Officers’ Mess, Royston Road, Duxford, Cambridge, CB22 4QH, United Kingdom

Company number 9759376





About Acacia Pharma

Acacia Pharma is a hospital pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of new products aimed at improving the care of patients undergoing significant treatments such as surgery, other invasive procedures, or cancer chemotherapy. The Company has identified important and commercially attractive unmet needs in these areas that its product portfolio aims to address.

Acacia Pharma's first product, BARHEMSYS® (amisulpride injection) is marketed in the US for the management of postoperative nausea & vomiting (PONV).

BYFAVO™ (remimazolam) for injection, a very rapid onset/offset IV benzodiazepine sedative is approved and launched in the US for use during invasive medical procedures in adults lasting 30 minutes or less, such as colonoscopy and bronchoscopy. BYFAVO is in-licensed from Paion UK Limited for the US market.

APD403 (intravenous and oral amisulpride), a selective dopamine antagonist for chemotherapy induced nausea & vomiting (CINV) has successfully completed one proof-of-concept and one Phase 2 dose-ranging study in patients receiving highly emetogenic chemotherapy.

Acacia Pharma has its US headquarters in Indianapolis, IN and its R&D operations are centered in Cambridge, UK. The Company is listed on the Euronext Brussels exchange under the ISIN code GB00BYWF9Y76 and ticker symbol ACPH.

www.acaciapharma.com