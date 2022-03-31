As AI analysis may replace manual work, AMCAP Group announced to collaborate with ECAP financial service system

New York, NY, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, AMCAP Group announced the official collaboration with ECAP financial service system. ECAP financial service system provides a variety of online financial products trading and intelligent analysis services, and its purpose is to make financial users benefit more and avoid detours in the new financial situation. AMCAP Group said that because most of the time, fragmented information everywhere just makes most people know the routine things they have mastered. People know that the information of the investment sector and the financial market is becoming more and more homogeneous, which is very unfavorable and bad for investment and financial management, because investment is a matter of refusing to follow the crowd. If investors want to get more than the market average, they have to make a judgment different from the market average. ECAP system has established intelligent global industry information analysis and scientific trend judgment, avoiding and reducing man-made investment errors and financial product selection errors.

Recently, the global stock market has been in turmoil. The market is shrouded in layers of tense clouds. Due to the Russian-Ukrainian war, the market sentiment was seriously disturbed by the geographical situation last week. The global financial market shows great volatility. Under the influence of many uncertain factors, the market differentiation is fierce. With the global economic downturn, everyone is worried about how to increase the value of assets and how to realize the freedom of wealth. AMCAP Group said that how to get financial benefits from stock market, funds and various technology and finance under this environment must plan the layout in advance, and then wait quietly for the opportunity.

AMCAP Group, an international professional asset management institution, pointed out through the recent global market research that global risk assets fell sharply. However, the mild response of Southeast Asian market indicates that the Asian market has certain flexibility, which provides opportunities for investors. As for the investment criteria, AMCAP Group always believes in the concept of value investment, whether it is stock market turmoil or stock market crash. Recently, the global situation is unstable. As an investor, people must have a sense of risk. For example, investing in the stock market is most vulnerable to the turbulence of the situation, which will negatively affect some stocks and even affect the whole market. At this time, it is very important to choose safe-haven funds and stocks. And crude oil and natural gas futures have become one of the options for avoiding risks in financial management. Military stocks and military funds have been continuously rising driven by the tense atmosphere in Russia and Ukraine. From the offline point of view, many people choose physical gold as a long-term hedge, and digital general assets have also been put on the stage of international competition.

Analyze the international market comprehensively, and match the latest financial management and investment methods in technology and finance. AMCAP Group, as a professional financial investment and financial management institution with global integration operation, develops more high-quality products and services to help users and novices understand and master the cutting-edge financial management knowledge, and makes users realize the importance of product selection and safe-haven investment in financial management.

