Fabletics Makes Splash with Debut of Swim

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fabletics today introduces Fabletics Swim, officially adding the category to its expansive product assortment, rounding out the brand’s offering and becoming a life wear brand beyond activewear. With the debut of Swim, Fabletics delivers the premium quality, design, versatility and personality that its customers know and love, in a collection unlike anything members have seen from the brand before.



Following the launch of new category expansions over the past year such as Lounge, Sleep and Any-Wear, Fabletics continues to expand into its lifestyle offerings with its debut into the swimwear market. The first collection from Fabletics Swim epitomizes what the brand does best, bringing the brand’s expertise in performance to the fun of swim. Designed to exude confidence, the collection features seven new styles in five bold colors including three bikini bottoms, two bikini tops, and two one-pieces. Each piece is designed to mix and match, offering fashion, support, and comfort in an inclusive size range catering to every single body.

Showcasing deep plunges, eye-catching cutouts and sexy silhouettes paired with bright colors, the collection of suits is bold, cheeky and anything but subtle. Each piece is lightweight, non-restrictive, and designed with movement and comfort in mind, striking the perfect balance between maneuverability and style.

“Our members love Fabletics because they can count on us to always offer something new and bold. We are thrilled to officially introduce Swim and deliver the best combination of style and performance at an unmatched price to complement the rest of our customer’s lifestyle and wardrobe,” said Jennifer Chevchek, VP of Design at Fabletics.

With an emphasis on versatility, the debut collection is offered in an inclusive range of sizes from XXS to 4XL and prices with Fabletics VIP member prices ranging from $29.95 to $49.95.

Styles include:

The collection is officially available to shop Friday, April 1st at www.fabletics.com and in Fabletics’s 75+ retail stores. The brand will release the second installment in May and continue to expand on the category.

About Fabletics

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in El Segundo, CA, Fabletics is the largest digitally native activewear brand in the world*. By fusing style-centric designs with high-performance technology, Fabletics is creating the world’s most fashionable, high-performance active lifestyle products at an accessible price. Driven by its innovative VIP membership program serving over 2 million loyal members and powered by analysis from its Fashion OS tech platform enabling deep customer understanding, Fabletics has evolved activewear beyond the gym into every walk of life, guided by its foundational belief that everyone and every body deserves to look and feel their best.

See and shop the collections in the US, Canada, Europe and in person at the brand’s state-of-the-art retail stores in over 75 locations.

*Source: Euromonitor International Limited; Based on total global retail sales in the calendar year 2020 from custom research conducted in October 2021.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cf4e44d4-1215-4391-8049-823beebb34f8