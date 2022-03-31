LifeLabs partners with Pride at Work Canada to support LGBTQ2S+ inclusion in the workplace

Toronto, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeLabs is pleased to announce that it has partnered with Pride at Work Canada, a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering employers to build workplaces that are safe, inclusive, and realize the full potential of LGBTQ2S+ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, two-spirted, etc.) employees through dialogue, education, and thought leadership.

“We are excited to be a Proud Partner of Pride at Work,” says Charles Brown, LifeLabs President & CEO. “At LifeLabs, diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility are at the core of who we are, and our value of caring guides all that we do to support our customers, colleagues, and communities. We are committed to doing the work required to foster an inclusive and equitable environment where everyone is able to thrive, because we know that the unique perspectives, traditions, and values that our diverse employees bring to work makes LifeLabs better.”

By joining Pride at Work’s growing roster of Proud Partners who collectively employ over one million Canadians, LifeLabs receives access to benefits and services that support strategies for inclusion on the basis of gender expression, gender identity, and sexual orientation, enabling us to provide improved support and care for our employees. Moreover, employees have access to learning, networking and personal development opportunities, ad-hoc support for employee resource groups (ERGs), exclusive offers for community events, and more.

Information about the partnership can be found on the dedicated LifeLabs page on Pride at Work Canada’s website. Please visit the website to learn more about our commitment to a diverse workplace, and career opportunities at LifeLabs on the largest LGBTQ2S+ job board in Canada powered by Pride at Work.

About LifeLabs

LifeLabs is Canada’s leader in laboratory diagnostic information and health connectivity solutions, leveraging innovative and personalized digital tools that empower customers to live their best life. Our dedicated and talented team of 6,000 employees supports 20 million lab visits and conducts over 100 million laboratory tests annually.

LifeLabs is 100% Canadian-owned by OMERS Infrastructure, the infrastructure investment manager of one of Canada’s largest defined benefit pension plans. Learn more at www.lifelabs.com

