Benco Dental and Overjet announce new partnership

PITTSTON, PA, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new partnership unites Benco Dental, the nation's largest independent distributor of oral healthcare technology and supplies, with Overjet, the global leader in dental AI. Overjet offers an FDA-cleared dental artificial intelligence platform that can accurately deliver clinical insights to improve quality of patient care and practice performance. Through the collaboration with Benco, this software will now be accessible to dentists across the U.S.

"Doctors have embraced Benco as a trusted innovation pipeline, and Overjet is leading a machine learning revolution that, in the simplest terms, liberates them from the considerable workflow inefficiencies and clinical disadvantages of being their own radiologists," said Chuck Cohen, Benco Dental Managing Director.

"We're excited to help speed the adoption of tech advances across oral healthcare, and our customer base has supported this commitment by investing nearly one in every four dollars they spend on the latest advances."

Overjet increases the diagnostic precision and accuracy of dentists through advanced machine learning methods which analyze the content of dental radiographs and identify and quantify important findings. The platform is proven to:

increase case acceptance through heightened patient education,

automate administrative tasks by detecting coding and billing errors, and

increase productivity through the identification of treatment opportunities.

“We are very excited to partner with Benco. This partnership is bringing two best-in-class companies together to improve oral health for all through innovation. The combination of Overjet’s powerful dental AI and Benco’s expansive dental distribution network will further accelerate the digital transformation of AI in dentistry,” said Dr. Wardah Inam, CEO and co-founder of Overjet.

“We are also thrilled to bring Overjet’s FDA-cleared cutting-edge AI technology to Benco customers to create evidence-based dentistry that boosts operational efficiency, practice performance, and patient outcomes.”

About Overjet

Overjet is the global leader in dental artificial intelligence, helping both payors and providers improve patient care. By combining deep expertise in dentistry and advanced engineering, Overjet develops accurate and quantified ways to detect pathologies, and integrates actionable insights into systems and workflows to operationalize a feedback loop between payors, providers, and patients. The company was founded by experts from MIT and Harvard School of Dental Medicine and has assembled the largest and most seasoned team of technologists and domain experts with deep AI, dental, and insurance experience. Every day, some of the largest DSOs and insurance companies rely on accurate information provided by Overjet’s FDA-cleared platform to deliver care and service to patients. Learn more at www.overjet.com.

About Benco Dental

Benco Dental, the nation's largest independent distributor of oral healthcare technology and supplies, is Driving Dentistry Forward® with innovative solutions and our caring family culture. Our industry firsts include Painless® electronic ordering, automated supply management, BluChip® customer loyalty rewards, CenterPoint design/equipment superstores and OneVisitTM open architecture CAD/CAM. Over 1,500 dedicated associates, including 400+ sales representatives and 300+ factory-trained service technicians, serve customers at locations nationwide. Independent since 1930, Benco Dental is one of Fortune’s Best Workplaces in Health Care and Biopharma and among Pennsylvania Best Places to Work® for 12 of 15 prior years.

