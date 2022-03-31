Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust plc

LEI: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69

Director/PDMR Shareholding

31 March 2022

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust plc (“the Company”) announces that it has been notified of market purchases of shares on 31 March 2022 by Hugh Aldous, non-executive director and PDMR of the Company.

Hugh Aldous purchased 30,000 ordinary shares at a price of 67.0p per share.