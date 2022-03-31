Curling Irons Market Is Expected to Reach US$ 3.7 Billion by 2029 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Curling Iron Market is driven by consumer interest for achieving salon-like hairstyle at home. The launch of economical versions curling irons has been stoking their sales in the last couple of years. In its recent study, Future Market Insights (FMI) offers exclusive insights into the market, covering factors enabling its expansion.



The report also highlights potential threats and examines strategic moves adopted by the market players to gain competitive advantage. The report forecasts the curling iron market to rise at above 7.1% CAGR between 2022 and 2029. The market will significantly gain from the rising willingness among consumers to spend on ongoing fashion trends.

Attribute Details Curling Irons Market Estimated Size 2022 US$ 2.3 Bn Curling Irons Market Value-based CAGR (2022-2029) ~7.1% Curling Irons Market Projected Size 2029 US$ 3.7 Bn



Social media influencers had a big role to play in spurring sales of curling irons. Videos on how to achieve celebrity or salon-like hairstyling at home and tools required to achieve them have been trending in social media ever since the YouTube revolution.

Among various hairstyling tools, curling iron brands too are riding the wave, which unfortunately was hindered by the unprecedented COVID-19 outbreak. Sluggish sales of curling irons are reported around the world as retails stores remain shuttered amid lockdown orders.

Consumers in pandemic hit nations have been showing inclination to stay at home. Even with government easing lockdown orders, people are likely to adopt work from home as an integral part of the new normal. The lack of reasons to step out as consumers continue avoiding public gatherings and social events to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus has been adversely affecting the curling irons market.

A significantly large number of consumers are unlikely to spend on styling tools and focus primarily on essential commodities, which might hamper sales. Nonetheless, once the pandemic passes the market is expected to set on the path of recovery since consumers are unlikely to eliminate their fashion preferences any time soon.

Scope of the Report

Attribute Details Forecast Period 2022-2029 Historical Data Available for 2014-2021 Market Analysis Units for Volume and US$ Bn for Value Key Regions Covered North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan and China, Japan, China, and the Middle East & Africa. Key Countries Covered The U.S., Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Nordic, Russia, Poland, China, India, Thailand, Indonesia, Australia and New Zealand, Japan, GCC countries, North Africa, South Africa, others. Key Market Segments Covered Product Type, Price Range, Material Type, Type, Application, Sales Channel, and Region Key Companies Profiled • Koninklijike Phillips N.V.

• Conair Corporation

• Helen of Troy

• Curlingiron.org

• Spectrum Brands, Inc.

• Lunata Beauty

• Dyson

• Revlon, Inc.

• Andis Company

FMI’s report offers a comprehensive overview on the curling irons market. Some of the key takeaways from the report are:

Portable and travel-friendly curling irons are expected to be appealing to consumers

To attract consumers, some of the leading brands have been launching curling irons with features such as anti-oxidant and vitamin coatings

Focus on innovation will increasing with time as companies look for methods of outsmarting competition. Companies primarily intend to offer multiple attributes. For instance, Revlon’s Nutrifusion line has curling irons infused with moringa and macadamia extracts to offer hair conditioning

Commercial applications of curling irons are expected to account for the primary share of revenue generated in the market. Demand witnessed in the household sector is forecast to rise considerably in the coming years

Who is winning?

Competition in the global curling irons market is expected to get fiercer in the coming years. The launch of advanced products will spoil consumers with choices, while their preferences are already expected to evolve and get more dynamic. Aiding competitive trends will be the entry of several smaller brands.

Investing in innovations will therefore remain a key strategic move among companies operating in the market. Besides this, FMI projects ample focus on branding and promotional activities. These companies are expected to collaborate with social media influences to leverage their online presence.

According to FMI, some of the leading companies operating in the market are Koninklijke Philips N.V., Conair Corporation, Helen of Troy, Curlingiron.org., Spectrum Brands, Inc., Lunata Beauty, Dyson, Revlon, Inc., Andis Company, Geloon, among others.

