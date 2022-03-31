ASSOCIA HILL COUNTRY CLIENT RECOGNIZED AT COMMUNITY ASSOCIATIONS INSTITUTE AWARDS CEREMONY

San Antonio, TX, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Hill Country client community Stone Mountain Owners Association was named Medium Association of the Year at the Community Associations Institute San Antonio chapter’s annual gala awards.

Stone Mountain Owners Association is a 380-unit, single family home community in Stone Oak, near Loop 1604 and Highway 281. The association features a community center, pool, tennis courts, and playground.

In addition to the Medium Association of the Year award, community resident Art Downey was named Homeowner Volunteer of the Year.

“Associa Hill Country is proud to celebrate our client community’s recognition as CAI San Antonio’s Medium Association of the Year,” stated Alex Rix, Associa Hill Country president. “Our partnership with the boards of directors for the associations we manage is designed to ensure that the community and its residents thrive. We are always excited when our clients are acknowledged for the ways they advance their resident experience. Together, our teams and our clients will continue to serve our communities and the people who call them home.”

