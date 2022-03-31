650 Group Launches Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) Report Focused Exclusively on the Enterprise WLAN Market

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- An upcoming report by 650 Group, a leading Market Intelligence Research firm for communications, campus, data center, and cloud markets, provides unique insight into the NaaS market for enterprise WLAN. The latest report reflects the idea that the needs of the enterprises are different now and will continue to evolve away from pure CAPEX consumption models.



“WLAN was one of the first campus networking markets to move towards Subscription and Cloud Managed over a decade ago with most vendors aggressively ramping their Cloud Managed offerings in 2021,” said Chris DePuy, Founder and Technology Analyst at 650 Group. “NaaS is a natural progression in how vendors will change their product offerings to address the change in consumption models and make up an increasing percentage of WLAN during the next five years.”

The Quarterly Enterprise WLAN – NaaS report looks at the adoption rate of NaaS compared to Cloud Managed Solutions and provides additional segments by business size and other adoption metrics. The reports will also look at the vendor’s current revenue splits between traditional CAPEX and subscription-related revenue. Future reports will include additional segmentation and vendors.

