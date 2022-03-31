Emerald Isle Health & Recovery Offers Painkiller Addiction Treatment in Sun City and Surprise Arizona Areas

Youngtown, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Youngtown, Arizona -

Emerald Isle Health & Recovery, which is based in Sun City, AZ, is proud to announce its expertise in offering effective, evidence-based painkiller addiction treatment for the Sun City and Surprise Arizona areas. Prescription drugs are typically used to help patients with pain relief, aid sleep, or relaxation. Some of these drugs are also provided to treat mental health issues, such as depression, anxiety, or attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder. Painkillers are among the most commonly prescribed drugs in the US, particularly among suburban housewives. The result is that there is a painkiller addiction among housewives. This is because prescription drugs can easily be mishandled and easy to abuse. The person taking the medicine may take more than the prescribed dosage. This may happen accidentally at times but more commonly, taking more than the prescribed dosage becomes intentional. It is also a common practice to mix these prescription drugs with other substances.

Emerald Isle Health & Recovery provides effective and healthy ways to address the underlying issues of drug abuse in both their Sun City and Surprise facilities. They provide intensive outpatient programs (IOPs) right after the client has successfully gone through detox and withdrawal and have completed residential rehab or a partial hospitalization program. In the IOP provided, the patient will be able to find the balance required between an independent life and structured treatment. The successful management of the addiction problem needs the proper treatment at the appropriate time.

The proper support is required because the transition from acute rehab to outpatient treatment exposes the patient to the possibility of relapse. This is due to the reduction in the level of treatment intensity, which is why the Emerald IOPs are required to provide the necessary support during the transition period.

The programs for intensive outpatient program for addiction are offered by recovery centers to provide easier transitions between residential rehab and outpatient care. While these programs provide intensive treatment, they recognize that clients need greater independence. However, unlike residential rehab programs that provide treatment around the clock, IOPs have services that are scheduled in certain blocks of time - possibly only once a week.

Meanwhile, the American Society of Addiction Medicine (ASAM) has developed specialized guidelines on the levels of care that a person in recovery would need to receive. And these guidelines are used by recovery facilities, such as the Emerald Isle Health & Recovery facilities, to determine the level of treatment that is most suitable for each patient. For IOPs, ASAM has specified the need for 9 to 20 hours a week of therapy and other recovery programs.

Participants in the IOPs may choose to live in a sober living environment or they may want to live with family and friends. They may also choose to continue with their work or schooling or maintain the roles they had previously played within their families. As such, IOPs may be scheduled during the evenings or on weekends.

Emerald Isle Health & Recovery was established with the aim of allowing easier access to addiction treatment and recovery. Over the years, they have been continuously developing and innovating new treatment strategies while combining services for both substance abuse and mental health disorders. Their creative strategy is based on a custom-tailored, evidence-based treatment that is focused on the whole person aspects of care by ensuring that the provision of comprehensive medical and clinical care to clients will result in long term sustainable recovery. They have carefully picked the location of their rehab facilities to make sure that clients are provided with a high level of privacy and that they can avoid those people, places, and things and places that may cause them to return to their addiction.

Those who are interested in learning more about the treatment services available through Emerald Isle Health & Recovery, including their evening IOP for drug treatment, can check out their website, or contact them through the telephone. They can be contacted 24 hours a day, from Monday to Sunday.

