ApeCoin Gets Its First Ever Dual Yield Staking Pool With A Triple Digit Starting Yield Courtesy of vEmpire

London, UK, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- vEmpire DDAO (https://v-empire.io/), the largest decentralized Metaverse, GameFi and NFT investment organization, have announced the launch of a brand new staking pool for the ApeCoin.

The ApeCoin is a brand new ERC-20 governance and utility token used within the wider Ape ecosystem, which has itself experienced tremendous growth throughout the past year. Currently, the only use case for the ApeCoin is for governance, enabling the token holders to have a say in the ApeCoin DAO and to vote on how the ApeCoin DAO Ecosystem Fund should be used. However by staking $APE with vEmpire, investors can earn interest on their holdings while also being exposed to one of the most promising tokens to launch in 2022.

When an investor stakes $APE, vEmpire will utilize the investors stake by purchasing other Ape-based assets and playing games within the Ape ecosystem, with assistance from vEmpire’s Gaming Guild. By doing this, vEmpire can make investor’s $APE holdings productive, enabling them to earn passive income, which is not yet natively possible.

“Enabling our community to stake $APE is something that we believe will be groundbreaking. It enables investors to earn financial rewards on their $APE holdings in ways that even ApeCoin doesn’t have native functionality for. This will help contribute to making investment in Metaverse assets more accessible, rewarding and productive. The launch of the ApeCoin itself is revolutionary. However, being able to earn passive income on the ApeCoin before most others in the industry is what we believe will attract investors the most,” said Dominic Ryder, Founder & CEO of vEmpire. “vEmpire is committed to offering the best investment opportunities to not only our community, but the wider Metaverse & NFT communities too. This is just one of many more exciting staking pools coming this year.”

For more information please visit https://app.v-empire.io/worlds, join the vEmpire Telegram Channel or @vempireDDAO on Twitter.

About vEmpire:

vEmpire DDAO is the largest decentralized Metaversal investment organization. They are the world’s first application that enables investors to earn interest on their Metaverse cryptocurrency holdings, paying yields in both VEMP (vEmpire’s native token) and the original token staked. Alongside this, vEmpire are also currently the largest decentralized virtual real estate owner and developer. vEmpire also operates in the GameFi and NFT sectors and incubates new Metaverse and GameFi projects, as well as hosts virtual events at their world class virtual real estate developments in some of the Metaverse’s largest platforms.

