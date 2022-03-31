SIAM Announces Class of 2022 Fellows

Philadelphia, PA, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Society for Industrial and Applied Mathematics (SIAM) is pleased to announce the 2022 Class of SIAM Fellows. These distinguished members were nominated for their exemplary research as well as outstanding service to the community. Through their various contributions, SIAM Fellows help advance the fields of applied mathematics and computational science.

SIAM congratulates these 26 esteemed members of the community, listed below in alphabetical order:

Remi Abgrall, Universität Zürich, is being recognized for fundamental contributions to the development of numerical methods for conservation laws, in particular for multi-fluid flows and residual distribution schemes.

Sharon F. Arroyo, The Boeing Company, is being recognized for leadership in, promotion of, and contributions to the industrial practice of operations research.

Weizhu Bao, National University of Singapore, is being recognized for modeling and simulation for Bose-Einstein condensation and multiscale methods and analysis for highly oscillatory dispersive PDEs.

Bonnie Berger, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, is being recognized for pioneering work in computational molecular biology, including comparative and compressive genomics, network inference, genomic privacy, and protein structure prediction.

Zhiming Chen, Chinese Academy of Sciences, is being recognized for significant contributions to adaptive finite element methods, multiscale analysis and computation, and seismic imaging.

James Michael Crowley, Society for Industrial and Applied Mathematics, is being recognized for service to SIAM and the applied mathematics and computational science community.

James H. Curry, University of Colorado Boulder, is being recognized for pioneering work in computational dynamics and for mentorship of young researchers, particularly in the African American community.

Zlatko Drmač, University of Zagreb, is being recognized for contributions to algorithms with high relative accuracy in numerical linear algebra, model reduction, and system identification.

Chen Greif, The University of British Columbia, is being recognized for contributions to scientific computing, especially in numerical linear algebra and its applications.

Abba B. Gumel, Arizona State University, is being recognized for stellar contributions to mathematical biology, particularly the modeling of epidemics, and applications to other public health problems.

Eldad Haber, The University of British Columbia, is being recognized for contributions in computational inverse problems, differential equations, statistical and optimization techniques, deep learning, and multi-scale methods.

John Robert King, University of Nottingham, is being recognized for contributions to asymptotic methods and systems biology.

Daniel Kressner, EPFL, is being recognized for contributions in numerical linear and multilinear algebra and scientific computing.

Jose Nathan Kutz, University of Washington, is being recognized for contributions to applied dynamical systems, machine learning, and nonlinear optics.

Lek-Heng Lim, University of Chicago, is being recognized for pioneering contributions to numerical multilinear algebra, and for introducing high-level algebra, geometry, and topology to applied mathematics.

Fang-Hua Lin, New York University, is being recognized for significant contributions to our understanding of the properties of solutions throughout nonlinear partial differential equations.

Peter B. Monk, University of Delaware, is being recognized for contributions to inverse scattering and the development and analysis of finite element methods for problems in acoustics and electromagnetism.

Houman Owhadi, California Institute of Technology, is being recognized for outstanding contributions in statistical numerical approximation, kernel learning, and uncertainty quantification.

Keith Promislow, Michigan State University, is being recognized for contributions to rigorous asymptotic reductions, development of novel models and their applications, and service to the applied mathematics community.

Rosemary Anne Renaut, Arizona State University, is being recognized for contributions to ill-posed inverse problems and regularization, geophysical and medical imaging, and high order numerical methods.

Wil Schilders, Eindhoven University of Technology, is being recognized for impressive contributions to industrial mathematics through semiconductor device simulation, iterative methods for the solution of linear systems, and model order reduction methods.

Leonard J. Schulman, California Institute of Technology, is being recognized for seminal contributions to coding theory, quantum computing and matrix analysis, and outstanding service.

Amit Singer, Princeton University, is being recognized for foundational contributions to mathematical data analysis and the mathematics of cryo-electron microscopy.

Gabriele Steidl, Technische Universität Berlin, is being recognized for contributions to computational harmonic analysis and imaging sciences.

Raymond Tuminaro, Sandia National Laboratories, is being recognized for contributions in iterative linear solver algorithms and software to address scientific computing applications on large-scale parallel systems.

Hongkai Zhao, Duke University, is being recognized for seminal contributions to scientific computation, numerical analysis, and applications in science and engineering.

