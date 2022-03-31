COSI, NASA, U.S. Department of State Deliver STEM at the World Fair

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On the heels of being recognized for the third year in a row as the #1 science center in the United States by USA Today's 10Best, the Center of Science and Industry (COSI), in partnership with NASA and the U.S. State Department, have teamed up to deliver STEM at the World Fair to engage, inspire and transform lives and communities of underserved youth and families.

This year, the theme of the U.S.A. Pavilion at the World Expo 2020, also known as the World Fair, is "Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of the Future." As part of STEM leading us toward the future, Dr. Ryan Zeigler, Planetary Scientist and Lunar Sample Curator at NASA, delivered a talk about the NASA lunar and Mars meteorite samples currently on display at the U.S.A. Pavilion. After Dr. Zeigler concluded, COSI team members performed a science demonstration onstage and then distributed its NASA Learning Lunchbox kits, which were filled with five STEM activities and showcased the influence of U.S. innovation through STEM and the power of engagement through museums across the globe.

COSI also met with United States Commissioner General Robert "Bob" Clark and department officials who were excited about COSI's continued STEM engagement across the globe.

Other national museum organizations were featured inside the kits to showcase the importance of museums, such as the Institute for Museum and Library Services (IMLS), American Alliance of Museums, Association of Science and Technology Centers, Association of Midwest Museums and the Association of Children's Museums.

"We are excited to partner with NASA and the U.S. Department of State to showcase American innovation and Science Technology Engineering and Math (STEM). We know science is everywhere and for everyone, and we are excited to share this message with the entire globe at the World Fair. We thank the U.S. Department of State and NASA for their leadership in supporting STEM education both nationally and throughout the world on this distinguished stage," said Dr. Frederic Bertley, President & CEO, COSI.

To date, COSI has distributed more than 100,000 Learning Lunchbox kits to serve students, families and underserved youth.

# # #

Media-only link: To download high-quality videos and photos of COSI for your stories, please click here. Please credit all assets, "Courtesy of COSI."

Press contact:

Kristy Williams, Director of Communications, COSI

kwilliams@cosi.org, 317.518.6860 (cell)

Related Images











Image 1: COSI & NASA at World Fair





Representatives from COSI and NASA share information and a science demonstration on the Citi Rocket Stage at the World Expo in Dubai.









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment