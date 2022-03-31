Pathfinders Recovery Center Offers Tips for Communicating with an Addict

Scottsdale, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scottsdale, Arizona -

Pathfinders Recovery Centers, with locations in Scottsdale, AZ, and Aurora, CO has recently released a blog post that offers some tips for communicating with an addict as a way to encourage a person to receive treatment. This is important because studies have shown that 1 in every 10 people in the US has a drug or alcohol addiction and that only 11 percent of those who have an addiction ever receive treatment. There are many possible reasons but in the end, the person struggling with an addiction will have to make the conscious decision to recover. And getting on the road to recovery usually starts with proper communication.

First of all, it is important to really comprehend the signs of addiction that are noticed in a loved one and try to find out the severity of the addiction, how their addiction has been affecting other areas of their life; and any other evidence of addiction that has been observed. This is then followed by initiating a conversation with the loved one who is suspected to be suffering from an addiction. If possible, this conversation should be done in a private and relaxed environment. This conversation should be done one-on-one in a manner that is not judgmental or accusing. Instead, one should express concern about the loved one’s behavior in a calm and warm manner. One should avoid getting excited or raising one’s voice because they could get defensive. It is important to be aware of the rules when dealing with addiction.

In the event that the loved one who is apparently struggling with an addiction is not open to conversation, the next step would be to reach out to other family members and friends and discuss the possibility of staging an intervention. An intervention is usually supervised by therapists, physicians, or licensed intervention counselors.

And once the individual has consented to treatment and is on the road to recovery, communication is still important. Offering one’s support is vital, especially during early recovery, such as during the detox or inpatient rehab period. Writing them a card or giving them a gift may help. Examples of gifts are: a book or journal; a necklace or bracelet; stuffed animal or new blanket; or photos of family, pets, friends, etc. Calling them regularly will also help as it will remind them that they have loved ones who support them. For those who go to an outpatient program, it is a good idea to offer them a ride and to invite them for a meal before or after the day program. If they are not feeling well, it is advisable to keep the conversation light. It would be best to remain patient and calm even if they appear to be angry or frustrated. Over time, they will feel better and communicating with them will be easier.

And finally, the period where they transition into recovery will be a difficult time. Although they’ve had time to sober up, they may still require some guidance. For instance, they might be planning to go back to their old living arrangement where they will be exposed to friends or family who may still be in active addiction. If that is the case, it is important to remind them about better alternatives to help them avoid temptation.

Launched in 2017, Pathfinders Recovery Center partners and leaders have more than 25 years of combined experience in providing treatment for various types of addiction and co-occurring disorders and in helping those who have an addiction to get started on the road to recovery. They offer drug and alcohol rehabilitation services at their advanced facilities in Arizona and Colorado. They have also developed a program that teaches honesty, hard work, integrity, responsibility, and leadership to their clients. The primary goal of the program is for clients to finally achieve a sober life. They offer people struggling with an addiction different kinds of tools that they require to have a solid foundation on which to establish a sober, clean, and successful life.

Those who would like to know more about how to communicate with people struggling with an addiction to encourage them to get on the road to recovery, such as possible options for parents of addicted adults, can visit the Pathfinders Recovery Center website, or contact them through the telephone.

###

For more information about Pathfinders Recovery Center, contact the company here:



Pathfinders Recovery Center

Admissions

8662750079

8662750079

7600 East Redfield Drive,

Scottsdale, AZ 85260