Measurabl Launches First Asset-Level Real Estate ESG Data Product

SAN DIEGO, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Measurabl, the world’s most widely adopted ESG technology for commercial real estate, announced today the launch of its ESG Real Estate Data offering. The new product allows investors, lenders, and other real estate capital markets participants to integrate investment grade asset-level data into their underwriting, market intelligence, and business applications to satisfy disclosure requirements, risk management, and other investment requirements.



Real estate is the world’s largest asset class and one of its most environmentally and socially impactful, accounting for a staggering 40% of global carbon emissions. Until now, however, it has been difficult for markets to price the totality of ESG risks and opportunities into individual real estate transactions.

“Until now it was impossible to get investment grade ESG data at the asset level and at global scale,” said Matt Ellis, Measurabl’s Founder and CEO. “This breakthrough means the real estate industry and all other industries for which real estate is a critical business consideration have a standard measure of sustainability performance they can actually act upon.”

“The company- or entity-level has dominated the realm of ESG data to date. Property-level data not only better aligns with CRE finance, but also delivers more granular ESG insights to equity investors, moving the market toward the site of impact,” says Sara Anzinger, Measurabl’s Senior Vice President, ESG Capital Markets.

Measurabl’s ESG Real Estate Data Product leverages its market-leading dataset and proprietary machine-learning models to provide real time, asset-level energy and carbon estimates on virtually any commercial building in the world. Measurabl Data has many unique advantages:

Granularity: Measurabl provides more than 70 data points on individual assets, including green building certifications, local ordinances, climate risk data, and energy and carbon estimates based on actual asset-level data, broadening and deepening portfolio-level and company-level performance indicators.

Flexibility: Customers can procure the data via API with the option to bundle various datasets based on their specific goals and use cases.



With this latest data product, Measurabl expands its market-leading platform to provide real-time, targeted and comprehensive ESG Data that will drive better investor outcomes. To learn more about ESG Real Estate Data, please visit: https://www.measurabl.com/request-more-information-data/

About Measurabl

Measurabl is the world’s most widely adopted ESG (environmental, social, governance) technology platform for commercial real estate. Owners, occupiers and investors use Measurabl to measure, manage, and report ESG data on more than 12 billion square feet of commercial real estate across 90 countries. Measurabl helps the industry’s most innovative companies optimize their ESG performance, assess exposure to physical climate risk, and act on decarbonization and sustainable finance opportunities. To learn more, visit www.measurabl.com .