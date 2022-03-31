Second World, the play-to-earn game featuring its own token which has raised more than 2.5M euros in its first pre-sale

Tallin, Estonia, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the entry of blockchain technology into the world of video games, a new form of gaming has emerged called "play-to-earn", which financially rewards those who play frequently.

In this context, Second World is being developed. It’s a new crypto game where users start in an existing city in the real world (distributed randomly) and have the challenge of collecting more places and developing them to their liking until their maximum level of prosperity and wealth. The goal is for players to design their own cities and revalue their prices in the marketplace through the purchase-sale and exploitation of NFTs, monetizing their achievements into real money. All economic transactions within the game will be carried out using its own token called SWIO.

The NFTs available will be, among others, replicas of world-famous monuments that are very characteristic of the most visited places in the world, such as the Eiffel Tower, Big Ben, or the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco. These can be purchased by players and placed in their cities, whatever they may be, leaving users with unique city designs such as having the Egyptian pyramids in the heart of Berlin. This possibility will enhance the experience of those who are part of Second World and motivate others to play, considering this type of action will be directly related to economic rewards.

Last January, the pre-sale of this token began, providing users who participated with benefits, both at the level of investment in the token as well as certain privileges as future players. In this short period of time, they have already managed to attract more than 2.5 million euros in investments. With this much engagement, the launch of the crypto game and its token is scheduled for the end of 2022.

Second World also has high-valued support as it is developed by very important companies in the sector such as Kevuru, provider of graphic elements for the video game Fortnite. Its founders assure that “Second World is being created with the aim of bringing to the market a good game in terms of graphics and playability with which to enjoy as well as, of course, giving users the opportunity to make the most of the hours invested economically. in the same".

secondworld.io II @secondworld.io



Company Name: Second World

Contact Person: Cecilia Frutos

Email: pr@secondworld.io

Phone: +34618088415

Website URL: https://secondworld.io/

Disclaimer: There is no offer to sell, no solicitation of an offer to buy, and no recommendation of any security or any other product or service in this article. Moreover, nothing contained in this PR should be construed as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any investment or security, or to engage in any investment strategy or transaction. It is your responsibility to determine whether any investment, investment strategy, security, or related transaction is appropriate for you based on your investment objectives, financial circumstances, and risk tolerance. Consult your business advisor, attorney, or tax advisor regarding your specific business, legal, or tax situation. For more info, please contact brandnewsproject@gmail.com.







Attachment