CORRECTION -- Carahsoft Technology Corp.

RESTON, Va., March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued earlier today, a headline for Carahsoft Technology Corp. misstated the dates of the Sea-Air-Space 2022 event. The dates are April 4-6, not April 3-6. The corrected release follows:

Carahsoft Exhibiting at Sea-Air-Space in National Harbor, Maryland, April 4-6, 2022

Carahsoft and Vendor Partners Showcase Technology Solutions at Carahsoft Demo Booth

WHAT:



Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, will be joined by 19 of its technology partners at Sea-Air-Space 2022, The Navy League’s Global Maritime Exposition at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland. This event brings the U.S. defense industry and key military decision makers together for the largest maritime exposition in the nation.

Attendees will have various knowledge sharing and professional development opportunities, including sessions on the current state of technological innovation of the defense industry, defense strategy in the Asia-Pacific and Arctic arenas, the future of IT security in warfare, and the importance of the supply chain to furthering the mission of the DoD. Also available are various networking luncheons and leadership talks, providing attendees with the chance to listen and learn from keynote speakers in an open forum.

WHO:

Carahsoft vendors will be demonstrating their solutions in booth #827 on the following dates:

Monday, April 4



• MFGS Inc.



• Adobe



• ForgeRock



• Salesforce



• MuleSoft



• Tableau



• Slack



• Cellebrite



• Nuvolo Tuesday, April 5



• Systecon



• SAP



• Zoom



• Salesforce



• MuleSoft



• Tableau



• Slack



• RSA



• Atlassian Wednesday, April 6



• Archive 360



• Alfresco-Hyland



• Salesforce



• MuleSoft



• Tableau



• Slack



• OPSWAT



• SentinelOne



• Spire

Additional Carahsoft partners will also be exhibiting at the event:

Decision Lens (#718)

IBM (#1527)

Microsoft Federal (#909)

Salesforce/MuleSoft/Tableau (#3205)

ServiceNow (#117) SolarWinds (#3213)

Sonatype (#648)

Systecon (#347)

Tanium (#3317)

Zscaler (#152)

WHEN:

Monday-Wednesday, April 4-6, 2022

WHERE:

Gaylord National Convention Center

201 Waterfront Street

National Harbor, MD 20745

Directions

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

To learn more about Carahsoft’s participation in the Sea-Air-Space Exhibition, contact Ariana Crespo at (571) 662-4997 or SeaAirSpace@carahsoft.com; or visit Carahsoft’s Sea-Air-Space event site.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and Engagement, and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

