Hospital EMR Systems Market | Cloud-based Segment is Attributed to Grow at a Faster Growth Rate - MDC Research

Pune, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Documenting patient records used to be a time consuming, expensive and error-ridden task. The introduction of Electronic Medical Records software changed that. Health care organizations of all sizes and specialties provide more accurate treatment, resulting in increased efficiency through EMR systems. EMR systems can handle everything from documenting patient data and scheduling appointments to filling prescriptions and verifying insurances. EMR systems are beneficial not only for clinicians but also for patients. Their robust technology simplifies patients’ tasks and allows them to follow their treatment plans easily.

The increased government support for the deployment of EMR systems in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic is projected to propel the global hospital EMR system industry forward. Globally, digital technologies are being used to support the public health relation response to COVID-19, including population surveillance, contact tracing, case identification as well as tracking patients’ records and faster billing. Amidst the pandemic, hospitals and other healthcare providers are altering their business to embrace EMR technology in order to streamline healthcare operations and preserve patient’s data. Furthermore, increasing patients and the rising health consciousness as a result of the pandemic have significantly contributed to the growth of the hospital EMR systems industry. Additionally, rise in concern for genetic diseases, expansion of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and increase in the population positively affects the hospital electronic medical records (EMR) systems market.

The hospital electronic medical records (EMR) systems market is segmented on the basis of component, type, delivery mode and hospital size. Based on the component, the hospital electronic medical records (EMR) market is further segmented into services, software, and hardware. The services segment is expected to grow the highest. This can be attributed to the repeating nature of services such as installation, consulting, training and maintenance services. The healthcare industry relies heavily on service providers for consulting, implementation, regular technology upgrades. The demand for services is expected to grow rapidly in the coming years due to the introduction of complex software.





Based on Delivery mode, the market is based is segmented into On-premise and Cloud based solutions. . An increasing number of hospitals have shifted their preference for EMR systems from on premise models to cloud-based models, which has contributed towards its market growth.

Based on the solution types, the market is distributed in two segments General EMR solutions and Specialty EMR solutions. The general EMR solutions segment accounted for the largest share of the hospital EMR systems market. The large share of this market segment can be attributed to the multifunction, multi-specialty capabilities of general EMRs, enabling their use in various specialties through flexible functioning.

By hospital size the market is segmented into Small and Medium sized hospitals and large hospitals. The small and medium-sized hospitals segment accounted for the largest share of the hospital EMR systems market. The large share of this segment is due to the faster adoption of EMRs in small and medium-sized hospitals owing to factors such as ease of transfer of patient data among healthcare providers, lower upfront costs, and ease of deployment.

Each region globally is estimated to grow at a different rate. Considering globally North America dominates the hospital electronic medical records (EMR) systems market because of the hospitals, clinics and other healthcare facilities, and presence of major companies within the region followed by Europe and Asia. The large share of this region can be attributed to the government mandates for implementing Electronic Health Record (EHR) solutions in hospitals.

COMPANY PROFILES

Cerner Corporation eClinicalWorks Epic System McKesson Allscripts Cantata Health MEDITECH MEDHOST Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. NextGen Healthcare

About MDC:

Market Data Centre (Subsidiary of Yellow Bricks Global Services Private Limited)

Market Data Centre offers complete solutions for market research reports in miscellaneous businesses.These decisions making process depend on wider and systematic extremely important information created through extensive study as well as the most recent trends going on in the industry.The company also attempts to offer much better customer-friendly services and appropriate business information to achieve our clients’ ideas.