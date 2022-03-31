Livanta Hits Milestone of One-Millionth Medicare Appeal

ANNAPOLIS JUNCTION, Md., March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A leader in providing case review and advocacy services, Livanta LLC ("Livanta") announced that the firm has recently processed its one millionth appeal of Medicare provider discharges and service terminations since 2014. In its role as a Medicare Beneficiary and Family Centered Care-Quality Improvement Organization (BFCC-QIO), Livanta provides case review and advocacy services for Medicare beneficiaries and their families or other caregivers. Livanta's milestone of one million appeals encompasses work performed during its current and previous BFCC-QIO contracts with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).

Livanta contracts with CMS to provide congressionally-mandated services and quality protection to Medicare beneficiaries. According to Medicare guidelines, all beneficiaries who are admitted to an inpatient hospital have the right to appeal a decision to end Medicare coverage at that level of care (also known as a "discharge decision"). The same appeal rights are provided to Medicare patients receiving skilled nursing, hospice, comprehensive rehabilitation, or home health services when the decision to end Medicare coverage for these services at that level of care has occurred. When patients or representatives call Livanta's Medicare helpline to initiate appeals, Livanta staff obtain patients' medical records and begin the review process. The majority of these cases are completed within 24 to 48 hours.

"Processing over one million cases means we've assisted over one million Medicare beneficiaries who were facing an unwanted hospital discharge or a transition to a lower level of care," said Executive Director Lance Coss. "Considering our case volumes and the fast turnaround that is required in these situations, it is incredibly important that our systems be fast, flexible, and unfailing."

Livanta works with patients and their representatives and families who request an appeal review 365 days a year. By using its proprietary system known as CompassWeb, Livanta ensures that cases are handled accurately and expeditiously for every person who calls. Serving as a central hub for Livanta's intake processes, CompassWeb also provides a comprehensive platform for physician-level medical review.

In addition to conducting reviews for discharge or service termination appeals, Livanta also provides case review for quality of care complaints and provides immediate advocacy services for Medicare beneficiaries.

Livanta LLC, established in 2004, is a privately held firm headquartered in Annapolis Junction, MD. Livanta's success lies in its team of knowledgeable professionals committed to providing excellent service and quality products powered by exceptional Information Technology (IT) solutions and data analytics.

This material was prepared by Livanta LLC, the Medicare Beneficiary and Family Centered Care-Quality Improvement Organization (BFCC-QIO) that provides claim review services nationwide and case review services for Medicare Regions 2, 3, 5, 7, and 9, under contract with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), an agency of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The contents presented do not necessarily reflect CMS policy. 12-SOW-MD-2022-QIOBFCC-CP196

