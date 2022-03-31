NEW TRUE VIEW 645/650 EXPANDS DRONE SURVEYING MARKET:

HUNTSVILLE, AL, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Building upon the success of its RIEGL-based True View® 3D Imaging Systems (3DIS®) GeoCue is proud to announce the new True View 645/650. GeoCue CEO Frank Darmayan explains “True View 3D imaging products provide fully integrated LIDAR sensors and photogrammetric cameras in a completely calibrated package. The newest True View 645/650 includes a Riegl mini VUX3-UAV and dual mapping cameras. It’s even lighter and more compact than previous models; that means it can be used with more drones, such as the very popular DJI M300.” He adds, “This system delivers colorized LIDAR deliverables with accuracy better than 3cm RMSE for the True View 645, and better than 2cm for the True View 650.” GeoCue is owned by mdGroup .

Combined with GeoCue's industry-leading integrated data processing software suite, True View EVO, all GeoCue 3DIS include the full post-processing software workflow, including direct integration with Applanix POSPac. Vivien Heriard Dubreuil, CEO of parent company mdGroup adds, “The integrated software and workflow generate fully geo-referenced, point-traced, colorized point clouds; it actually takes less time than it takes to fly the project.”

True View EVO supports the direct creation of many standard project deliverables including ground classified point clouds, surface models, contours, Digital Elevation Models (DEMs), volumetric analysis, wire extraction and similar products without the need for additional third-party software.

True View 645/650 is equipped with the RIEGL miniVUX-3UAV laser scanner. The miniVUX-3UAV, a 360° rotating mirror scanner, increases the scanner frequency to 300 kHz and offers a unique mode where the 200,000 pulse per second scan rate is focused in a 120° cross-track field of view, providing significantly increased point densities in aerial mapping applications. This increased density, along with GeoCue's integrated mapping cameras, provides stunning colorized point clouds bringing collected data to life!

GeoCue Director of Business Development Madelyne McNab says “By reducing the weight of our previous generation system, customers can now simultaneously collect survey-grade LIDAR data and imagery on platforms from DJI, Harris Aerial, Inspired Flight, Skyfront, Freefly, and Watts Innovations. It’s just another example of how the GeoCue team rapidly adapts to meet the demands of our customers.”

The True View 645/650 3DIS® are available for shipment now. Check out GeoCue's reseller page to find a True View reseller nearest you.

Image 1 Caption: GeoCue offers a new survey-grade 3D imaging system that includes a LiDAR sensor and two cameras that is more compact, lighter, and able to be used with more drones, including the DJI M300. The system delivers colorized LIDAR deliverables with accuracy better than 3cm RMSE for the True View 645, and better than 2cm for the True View 650.

About GeoCue

GeoCue Group Inc. is a U.S. LiDAR data technology company offering software, hardware, training, support and consulting services for high accuracy LiDAR and drone mapping to help civil engineering and surveying professionals achieve successful data collection, processing, and management.

With its TrueView drone LiDAR/Imaging sensors and EVO/LP360 point cloud data processing software, GeoCue is the leader in LiDAR mapping processing in North America.

To learn more about GeoCue, visit www.geocue.com

About mdGroup

mdGroup provides technology enabling aerial digital twin making for industrial applications. It operates through its portfolio companies Microdrones and GeoCue.

To learn more about mdGroup, visit www.group-md.com

