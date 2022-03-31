Honey Market to Hit USD 17.44 Billion by 2030 - Processing Method, Health Benefits, New Product Launch, Manufacturers, Expansion Plans, and Future Outlook: The Brainy Insights

Pune, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global honey market is expected to grow from USD 10.5 Billion in 2021 to USD 17.44 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period 2022-2030.



Inclination towards having a healthy lifestyle, reduced usage of sugar, use of honey as a substitute for sugar & artificial sweeteners, desirable sweet taste of honey, its affordable nature and easy availability with a wide variety of applications attributed to its nutritional value and medical properties are driving the honey market; the requirement to improve product & service quality for clients is likely to provide an impetus for new product developments with add on flavours in the honey market. New product developments and strategic collaborations amongst top companies striving to expand are some of the factors that are predicted to drive global market growth in the future.



Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/sample-request/12678



Key players operating in the global honey market are :



• Dabur India Ltd.

• Beeyond the Hive

• New Zealand Honey Co.

• Oha Honey LP

• Little Bee Impex

• Barkman Honey LLC

• Capilano Honey Ltd.

• Billy Bee Honey Products

• Dutch Gold Honey, inc.

• Golden Acres Honey



To enhance their market position in the global honey market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint venture, collaborations, and partnership.



• Conscious Foods, an organics honey brand, launched its new product Himalayan Multiflora Honey, claimingthat it is raw unprocessed, unfiltered, unpasteurized honey. The tagline for this product was ‘From Bee to Bottle’.

• With an aim to enter the honey-based pharmaceuticals markets, Makuna honey, a New Zealand based honey brand, introduced a dietary supplement range called Makuna Pure.



Quick Buy - Honey Market Research Report: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/buy-now/12678/single



The conventional segment dominated the market with a market share of around 75% and a market value of around 7.87 billion in 2021.



The processing segment is divided into conventional & organic. The conventional segment dominated the market with a market share of around 75% and a market value of around 7.87 billion in 2021.



The online segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period.



The distribution channel segment is divided into supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, online & others. Over the forecast period, the online segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.5%.



The food & beverages segment dominated the market, accounting for about 40% of global revenue and a market value of around 4.2 billion in 2021.



The application segment is divided into food & beverages, personal care & cosmetics, pharmaceuticals & other applications. The food & beverages segment dominated the market, accounting for around 40% of global revenue and a market value of about 4.2 billion in 2021.



The bottle segment dominated the market with a market share of around 48% and a market value of around 5.04 billion in 2021.



The packaging segment is divided into bottle, glass jar, tub, tube & others. The bottle segment dominated the market with a market share of around 48% and a market value of around 5.04 billion in 2021. The ability of bottle to take different shapes and sizes make them popular, along with being easy to transport as it is lightweight and shatter resistant.



Schedule a Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business at: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/12678



Regional Segment Analysis of the Honey Market



• North America (U.S. Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

• Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Among all regions, Asia Pacific region emerged as the largest market for the global honey market, with a market share of around 34.6% in 2021. During the forecast period, Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest market. The honey market in Asia Pacific has been expanding rapidly. Honey in Asia Pacific is dominated by China. The rapid urbanization and increase in the disposable income of consumers has changed the purchasing habits, consumers are gravitating towards a healthier lifestyle and are willing to spend more on healthier products. Honey is in increasing demand as its usage instead of sugar in various products is rising. The medicinal properties of honey are well known in the region since ancient times and hence the use of honey in cough syrups and dietary supplements is on the rise. The region has several well-established players with infrastructure capable of high-volume production.



About the report:



The global honey market is analysed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analysed on global, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.



Get more information: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com



About The Brainy Insights:



The Brainy Insights is a market research company, aimed at providing actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients' objectives of high-quality output within a short span of time. We provide both customized (clients' specific) and syndicate reports. Our repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet the clients' requirement whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.



Contact Us



Avinash D

Head of Business Development

Phone: +1-315-215-1633

Email: sales@thebrainyinsights.com

Web: http://www.thebrainyinsights.com