Stop & Shop Kicks Off 21st Annual ‘Help Cure Childhood Cancer’ Campaign to Support MSK Kids, the Pediatric Program at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y., March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Stop & Shop kicked off its ‘Help Cure Childhood Cancer’ campaign with an event at its New Rochelle store. Just as they have for the past 21 years, Stop & Shop customers in the tri-state area will be able to support MSK Kids, the pediatric program at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK). The annual fundraiser, which celebrates its 21st anniversary this year, raises money to support pediatric cancer research. Stop & Shop has donated more than $26 million to pediatric cancer research at MSK since the partnership began more than two decades ago, which has supported numerous initiatives not only impacting children and families treated at MSK, but also across the globe through development of cell-based therapies and other innovative, life-saving treatments.



Stop & Shop’s Help Cure Childhood Cancer campaign will run in all stores and shoppers can donate at checkout through April 30, 2022. 100% of proceeds will benefit MSK Kids.

“We are proud to have supported and funded life-saving treatments and research at MSK Kids for the past 21 years,” said Stop & Shop President, Gordon Reid. “The goal of this campaign is to ensure that families at Memorial Sloan Kettering receive the best care possible for their children, and year after year, our customers step up and do just that. We look forward to another successful campaign this year to continue in our support of MSK Kids and the incredible life changing work they perform every day.”

One of the most recognizable aspects of the campaign is the in-store signage that highlights patient ambassadors - local children aged 3-16 who are currently being treated or have recently been treated at MSK Kids and have benefited from donations from companies like Stop & Shop.

At today’s event, 16-year-old ambassador, Gigi Ambrosio, and her mother, Kim, of New Rochelle spoke to the importance of the program and the great care they received at MSK Kids.

“We are truly honored to be chosen by Stop & Shop and Memorial Sloan Kettering that our daughter has been named an ambassador for this great program,” shared Kim Ambrosio, mother of Gigi Ambrosio. “Memorial Sloan Kettering Kids helped Gigi and so many other children. We will be forever grateful. We look forward to helping Stop & Shop raise money pediatric cancer research to continue making a difference in the lives to so many children and families.”

MSK Kids is dedicated to all children, young adults, and families facing childhood cancer. With specialized expertise and care focused on the individual child, more families turn to MSK Kids for cancer care than any other hospital in the United States. And as pioneers in research, MSK’s physicians and scientists are working to develop and deliver more effective strategies to prevent, treat and cure childhood cancer.

“Stop & Shop’s continued support of MSK Kids over the last 21 years is unmatched,“ says Paul A. Meyers, MD, Vice Chair of the Department of Pediatrics at Memorial Sloan Kettering. “The generosity of the entire Stop & Shop community allows us to bring better, less toxic treatments to children and young adults facing a cancer diagnosis. I extend our deepest thanks and gratitude on behalf of the physicians and scientists who work tirelessly to control and cure childhood cancers – and the children who will benefit now and in the future.”

For more information about Stop & Shop’s Help Cure Childhood Cancer campaign, please visit https://stopandshop.com/pages/help-cure-childhood-cancer.

