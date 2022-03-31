6/2022・Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

Company announcement no. 6 / 2022
Schindellegi, Switzerland – 31 March 2022
Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities
Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19, Trifork Holding AG (Swiss company registration number CHE-474.101.854) (“Trifork”) hereby notifies receipt of information of the following transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Trifork in connection with automatic vesting of Restricted Stock Units (“RSUs”) granted under the terms of a long-term incentive programme for 2020 (the "LTIP") in accordance with Trifork's Remuneration Policy.
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Jørn Larsen
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|CEO
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Trifork Holding AG
|b)
|LEI
|8945004BYZKXPESTBL36
|4.1
|Details of the transaction(s):
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Shares
ISIN CH1111227810
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Automatic vesting of 5.994 RSUs granted under the terms of the LTIP. The 5.994 shares were previously held by Trifork as treasury shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 0
|5.994
|d)
|Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price
|N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|31 March 2022
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Kristian Wulf-Andersen
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|CFO
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Trifork Holding AG
|b)
|LEI
|8945004BYZKXPESTBL36
|4.1
|Details of the transaction(s):
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Shares
ISIN CH1111227810
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Automatic vesting of 4.016 RSUs granted under the terms of the LTIP. The 4.016 shares were previously held by Trifork as treasury shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 0
|4.016
|d)
|Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price
|N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|31 March 2022
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
