6/2022・Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

Company announcement no. 6 / 2022

Schindellegi, Switzerland – 31 March 2022

Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19, Trifork Holding AG (Swiss company registration number CHE-474.101.854) (“Trifork”) hereby notifies receipt of information of the following transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Trifork in connection with automatic vesting of Restricted Stock Units (“RSUs”) granted under the terms of a long-term incentive programme for 2020 (the "LTIP") in accordance with Trifork's Remuneration Policy.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Jørn Larsen 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status CEO b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Trifork Holding AG b) LEI 8945004BYZKXPESTBL36 4.1 Details of the transaction(s): a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument







Identification code Shares













ISIN CH1111227810



b) Nature of the transaction Automatic vesting of 5.994 RSUs granted under the terms of the LTIP. The 5.994 shares were previously held by Trifork as treasury shares c)



Price(s) and volume(s)



Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 0 5.994 d) Aggregated information

— Aggregated volume

— Price N/A e) Date of the transaction 31 March 2022 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Kristian Wulf-Andersen 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status CFO b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Trifork Holding AG b) LEI 8945004BYZKXPESTBL36 4.1 Details of the transaction(s): a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument







Identification code Shares













ISIN CH1111227810



b) Nature of the transaction Automatic vesting of 4.016 RSUs granted under the terms of the LTIP. The 4.016 shares were previously held by Trifork as treasury shares c)



Price(s) and volume(s)



Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 0 4.016 d) Aggregated information

— Aggregated volume

— Price N/A e) Date of the transaction 31 March 2022 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

For further information, please contact:

Investors

Dan Dysli, Head of Investor Relations

ddy@trifork.com, +41 79 421 6299

Media

Peter Rørsgaard, Trifork CMO

pro@trifork.com, +45 2042 2494

About Trifork

Trifork is a global NextGen IT company that develops innovative software solutions in collaboration with its customers. The company has more than 950 employees, across 58 business units, with offices in 12 countries in Europe and the USA, and works in six business areas: Digital Health, FinTech, Smart Building, Cloud Operations, Cyber Protection and Smart Enterprise. Trifork’s research and development takes place in Trifork Labs, where Trifork continuously co-invests and develops technology start-up companies. Trifork is behind the brand, GOTO, which runs a global tech community with over 275,000 subscribers and more than 30 million views on YouTube.

Attachment