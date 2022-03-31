BOLLORÉ : THE BOLLORÉ GROUP SIGNS AN AGREEMENT WITH THE MSC GROUP FOR THE SALE OF BOLLORÉ AFRICA LOGISTICS

French English

BOLLORÉ

PRESS RELEASE

31 March 2022

THE BOLLORÉ GROUP SIGNS AN AGREEMENT WITH THE MSC GROUP

FOR THE SALE OF BOLLORÉ AFRICA LOGISTICS





Following the exclusive negotiations announced on 20 December 2021 and the favourable opinions issued by each of the consulted employee representative bodies, the Bolloré Group has signed today the agreement relating to the sale to the MSC Group of 100% of Bolloré Africa Logistics, comprising all of the Bolloré Group's transport and logistics activities in Africa, on the basis of an enterprise value, net of minority interests, of 5.7 billion euros.

The sale remains subject to regulatory and competition approvals and the agreement of certain of Bolloré Africa Logistics' counterparties and is expected to be completed by the end of the first quarter of 2023.

The Bolloré Group will remain strongly involved in Africa, notably through Canal+, and will also continue to develop on this continent its activities in numerous sectors such as communications, entertainment, telecommunications and publishing.

