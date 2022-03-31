Colgate Drives Successful Product Launch Using Eye Square’s In-Context Testing for E-Commerce Advertisements

NEW YORK, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eye Square, a Berlin-based market research agency renowned for its analysis of implicit customer reactions and innovative ad testing solutions, today announced that its new Mobile Ad-to-Cart solution was successfully used by Colgate-Palmolive in the launch of its Keep manual toothbrush. Colgate-Palmolive analyzed the effectiveness of mobile e-commerce advertisements by simulating the user’s journey from advertisement to shopping cart, using Eye Square’s in-context testing to assess the impact of each advertisement on the viewer’s basic perceptions, or System 0.

Eye Square’s Mobile Ad-to-Cart solution presents advertisements within the live context of platforms including Amazon, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. The user is then instructed to simulate a purchase in the category of the ad they were exposed to, followed by a questionnaire to assess the effectiveness of the advertisement. The comprehensive technology combines the explicit and implicit reactions of the user with their immediate perceptions, providing a set of highly useful behavioral shopping metrics to inform campaign refinements.

“Today’s consumers are inundated with messages and content, with most advertisements only holding the viewer’s attention for a few seconds or less,” said Helen Wolf, insights lead for Colgate-Palmolive’s North America Innovation Accelerator. “Our research with Eye Square enabled us to measure not only consumer behavior, but the reasoning behind their choices. Deploying in-context advertisements on platforms like Instagram and Facebook allowed us to understand what makes a message successful in each medium and tailor our collateral accordingly.”

Eye Square is the world’s only market research company offering the ability to test advertisements in the contexts of live e-commerce websites and social media platforms. The company’s ad tech solutions can be deployed on both desktop and mobile devices. The new Mobile Ad-to-Cart offering combines behavioral tracking data with explicit survey responses to provide a comprehensive picture of the ad’s influence on customer decision-making in the increasingly important eCommerce domain.

“Traditional methods of market research have proven to be insufficient at understanding our most immediate and fundamental human reactions,” said Ephraim (Jeff) Bander, Head of the U.S., at Eye Square. “By focusing on perceptions and System 0, Eye Square’s Mobile Ad-to-Cart Solution looks beyond reason and emotion to identify the instant impression an advertisement makes on the viewer. Our partnership with Colgate-Palmolive demonstrated the long-term potential of this type of testing, with data-backed insights helping to drive improved and empowered business outcomes for eCommerce campaigns.”

About Eye Square

Eye Square is a leading global provider of innovative market research specializing in the fields of User Experience, Brand & Media and Shopper Experience Research.

Founded in 1999, Eye Square pioneered the use of eye tracking for user and market research, building up one of the largest databases for user experience, eye tracking, and advertising effectiveness data worldwide. This data allow Eye Square to benchmark how users experience new websites, mobile applications, products and advertisements against established biomarkers.

Eye Square’s extensive client portfolio include major companies such as eBay, LG Electronics, Vattenfall, Deutsche Telekom, Google, and P&G, among others.

