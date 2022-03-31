Skel fjárfestingafélag hf.: Purchase agreement signed with Fasteignastýring ehf., a subsidiary of Kaldalón, on the sale of 13 properties

English Icelandic

Reference is made to a notice from Skel fjárfestingafélag (“Skel”) dated last 22 December, where it was announced that Skel and Kaldalón hf. (“Kaldalón”) had entered into a heads of terms of a purchase agreement regarding the purchase by Kaldalón of 13 specified properties owned by Skel.

Skel and Fasteignastýring ehf., a wholly owned subsidiary of Kaldalón, have now, following approval by Skel’s annual general meeting of the sale of the properties, signed a purchase agreement on the properties in question. Orkan IS ehf. and Löður ehf., both wholly owned subsidiaries of Skel, will lease back the properties.

The purchase price is unchanged from the price specified in the earlier notice and will be paid on the one hand with a cash payment of 3,593,400,000 ISK and on the other hand 1,287,956,989 new shares in Kaldalón. The agreement is subject to insignificant reservations, which are planned to be lifted in the coming weeks.

Work remains in progress on details and documentation relating to the sale by Skel of the other properties referred to in the notice cited above of last 22 December.

For further information contact Ólafur Þór Jóhannesson, CEO, fjarfestar@skeljungur.is .