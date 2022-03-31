Membrane Chromatography Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 18.0% | MDC Research

Pune, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chromatography is a laboratory technique that focuses on determining the differences in the physical and chemical properties of various substances. Membrane Chromatography uses microfiltration membrane with functional ligand or antigens linked to the inner pore surface across the membrane structure to achieve extremely selective separations via binding interactions. Depending on the separating material, certain membrane with greater pore size are utilized. They have high binding effectiveness as well as quick flow and scalability. Membrane chromatography is well known bio processing technology that is frequently used in the capture of big particles like viruses and viral sectors, as well as in polishing processes to remove DNA, host cell protein impurities and viruses.

The principal benefit of the membrane chromatography method is attributed to short diffusion times, as the communications between molecules and active sites in the membrane occur in convective through-pores rather than in passive fluid inside the resin pores. Another attractive feature of these membrane devices for biopharmaceutical industries is their single-use ability, as the removal of cleaning and regeneration steps decreases the contamination risk and production costs. Most maximum membrane chromatography devices, particularly those for ion-exchange, are made from regenerated cellulose. The advantages offered by the membrane chromatography include, high binding efficiency due to direct access to the binding groups, even at high flow rates, lower cost of operation and vast scalability and flexibility.





The global membrane chromatography market is expected to witness high growth in the years to come thanks to the growing demand for biopharmaceuticals. The market is also benefiting from increased Investments towards research and development in the bio pharmaceutical industry. The various benefits of membrane chromatography over traditional chromatography methods will also be a key factor behind the growing adoption of membrane chromatography methods. In addition to this, the growing regulatory study on the cleaning validation of downstream purification processes will drive the growth of the global membrane chromatography market. The global membrane chromatography market is principally driven by the increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals and growing R&D projects in the biotechnology industry for the uplifting of the healthcare sector.

The Membrane chromatography market is segmented based on technique, product, operation, end user and region. Based on technique, the market is bifurcated into Affinity Membrane Chromatography, Hydrophobic Interaction Membrane Chromatography (HIMC), and Ion Exchange Membrane Chromatography in which Ion exchange membrane chromatography segment would account for the significant portion in the market. Ion exchange chromatography have several advantages such as disposable nature, rapid processing, robustness, scalability, good report, reduce battery consumption, and a validation free environment. Based on product, the market is divided into Consumables and accessories. Consumables include capsules, cartridges, syringes, membrane disc and sheets.

Based on operation mode, the market is segmented into Flow-through Membrane Chromatography and Bind-elute Membrane Chromatography. Furthermore, based on end user membrane chromatography market is divided in Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies, CROs, Academic and Research Institutes. Over the upcoming period the Pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical sector is expected to grow at significant rate. Increased investments in R&D operations in the biopharma sector, as well as increased development in biologics is both contributing to the growth.

North America is expected to dominate the market a due to the presence of the largest consumer market with high GDP. North America includes the United States, Canada and Mexico. The US and Canada have well-structured and development healthcare systems. These countries also promote pharmaceutical research and development and hence have very high expenditure on healthcare. As a result of these policies, many companies globally are encouraged to operate in this region.

The Asia-Pacific region also holds the majority of the share in the membrane chromatography market and is expected to witness the growth due to increase in small players and rising awareness. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Japan, Australia, India, and South Korea in Asia-Pacific market.





COMPANY PROFILES (Business Overview, Products/Services Offered, Financial Performance, R&D Intensity, Marketing & Sales Intensity, Recent Developments, Analyst Corner)*

Merck Millipore GE Healthcare Danaher Sartorius Thermo Fisher Scientific Asahi Kasei Restek 3M Cole-Parmer Membrane Solutions

Recent Developments

In 2017, Sartorius AG launched Sartobind Cassettes

In 2018, 3M Company launched Emphaze AEX Hybrid Purifier Capsules.

In 2019 October, Merck KGaA announced that they have invested in their global headquarters in Darmstadt for building a new Translational Science Centre for its Healthcare business sector as well as a new Learning Centre. This investment have provided company an increase in R&D activities.

In 2019, Thermo Fisher Scientific invested approximately USD 24 million in its Scotland site to expand its global bioproduction capabilities and to cater to the demand for industry-leading bioproduction products.

In 2019, Sartorius AG entered into an agreement to acquire parts of Danaher’s Life Science portfolio, which is complementary to the portfolio of Sartorius’ laboratory and bioprocess business. This transaction is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2020.





In 2020, Danaher Corporation completed the acquisition of the Biopharma business of General Electric Company’s Life Sciences division and rebranded it as Cytiva.

In August 2021, Sartorius AG announced that they have entered into a partnership with McMaster University to improve manufacturing processes of antibody and virus-based treatments for diseases such as COVID-19, cancers, and genetic disorders. This have helped the company to enhance their manufacturing process and increase production.

